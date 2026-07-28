Tried and Tested: 5 tech products that make every work trip and vacation easier for me

My favourite travel tech essentials that have earned a permanent place in my bag after years of frequent work and leisure trips. (Hindustan Times) Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 2,500/month Check Eligibility → After years of travelling for work and family holidays, I have stopped packing gadgets just because they seem useful. Every item in my bag has to earn its place by solving a real problem. Some help me stay productive, others keep me comfortable during long days of sightseeing, while a few simply make travel a lot more enjoyable. From getting ready for an interview minutes before it began to surviving Singapore's relentless heat with two children in tow, these devices have proved their worth time and again. Here are five tried and tested tech essentials that I refuse to leave behind every time I pack my bags.

1. Dyson Airwrap I bought my Dyson Airwrap in 2021, and it continues to be one of the smartest purchases I have made. The two attachments I use the most are the brush attachment and the blow dryer attachment. Together, they help me get polished hair in very little time, no salon appointment needed.

One memory that always makes me smile happened at an airport. I had an important interview lined up with a founder, and after a long flight my hair looked far from presentable. I pulled the Airwrap out of my cabin bag, found a power socket at the airport, and got myself interview ready before heading out. As a journalist, turning up looking fresh matters, and this little routine has saved me more than once. It is compact enough for travel and helps me look put together wherever I am.

2. Nuuk handheld fan The Nuuk handheld fan is my newest travel favourite, and it quickly proved its value during a family trip to Singapore. The heat was relentless, and this little gadget became something my children and I reached for constantly.

It is compact enough to slip into a handbag, yet packed with features. The adjustable fan angle, cooling mode, Ice Touch function, and adorable design make it far more than a basic handheld fan. I also love how stylish it looks. It almost feels like an accessory that happens to keep you cool. It earned a permanent place in my travel bag after that trip.

3. Kindle My Kindle has been with me since 2014, and it still works as well as it did on day one. Keeping it inside a protective sleeve has kept scratches away, and it still looks remarkably good after years of travel.

Long holidays are exactly when I appreciate it the most. Instead of carrying several paperbacks that add unnecessary weight, I can pack an entire library in one slim device. Reading has always been one of my favourite ways to unwind while travelling, and my Kindle makes that incredibly easy without taking up precious luggage space.

4. Meta Ray Ban glasses My Meta Ray Ban glasses are fitted with prescription lenses, which means I can comfortably wear them throughout the day instead of swapping between different pairs. They have become one of the most entertaining and useful pieces of travel tech I own.

Capturing spontaneous photos and videos is effortless, and the built-in speakers let me listen without reaching for earphones. The feature I enjoy the most is simply looking at a monument, painting, or historic site and asking Meta to explain what I am seeing. As someone who loves history, that feels like carrying a knowledgeable guide everywhere. The text translation feature has also made reading directions and signage in shops and menus at cafes much easier during international trips.

5. iPad A16 My iPad A16 has almost completely replaced my laptop while travelling. It is lighter, easier to carry, and powerful enough for everything I need to do on the move.

My work does not stop just because I am travelling. I still need to read documents, write articles, edit content, use graphic tools, respond to emails, and stay connected with my team. The iPad handles all of that without making my backpack feel heavy. Since I also use an iPhone, moving files, answering messages, and switching between devices feels effortless. It has become my preferred travel workstation and one gadget I never leave behind.

Travel has taught me that the best gadgets are not always the newest ones. They are the ones that consistently make life easier, save time, or solve problems when you least expect them to. My Kindle has stayed with me for more than a decade, while the Nuuk fan earned its place after a single trip. Each of these devices has proved its value through real use, not marketing claims. If I had to pack for a flight tomorrow, these five tech essentials would be the first things to go into my bag.