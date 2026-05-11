From luxury car seats to living rooms: Stanley Lifestyle founder shares lessons from a 27-year evolution

In the mid-1990s, before luxury became part of everyday home conversations in India, it showed up in smaller ways. For Stanley Lifestyles Limited, that meant car interiors. The company began in Bengaluru, working out of a garage with a three-member team. As newer cars entered the market, a section of buyers wanted more than what came standard. Leather interiors became an upgrade, and Stanley found its place there early on. Founder Sunil Suresh, during an interview, reflected on Stanley’s journey from leather car seats to full-scale luxury home interiors. (Hindustan Times) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

“I started this company out of a car garage with just three people working. And very quickly, it became a rage,” founder Sunil Suresh told HT Shop Now in an interview.

His background in leather exports played a key role. Years spent working with global brands meant a clear understanding of sourcing, construction, and finish. “We understood how, from a sketch to reality, a product comes alive, how sourcing is critical, and how craftsmanship brings it all together.”

The business grew fast, expanding across cities and building a steady customer base. Then came an unexpected shift. A client asked if the same approach used for car seats could be applied to a sofa.

That one request marked the beginning of Stanley’s move into homes.

Stanley's pivot to a 360-degree lifestyle universe The shift to furniture started with one sofa. A customer asked for it, Stanley made it, and more requests followed. At the same time, the automotive space was changing. Global car brands were entering India with factory-finished interiors, which meant fewer customers looking for custom leather work.

“As more global car brands entered India, customers already had leather interiors. That’s when we decided to move into furniture,” says Suresh.

By the early 2000s, Stanley opened its first sofa store. What began as a single product category quickly became its core business. For years, the brand was closely tied to leather sofas, building a loyal customer base that valued quality over quick buys.

Then came the next shift. Customers who had once bought car interiors and later sofas were now moving into larger homes. Their needs had changed. “We realised that most of our customers were new home owners. Only doing sofas was not enough. They were looking for a complete solution.”

Stanley followed that shift, expanding into dining, wardrobes, kitchens, and full home interiors. The idea was simple: stay relevant to the same customer as their life evolved. Even newer categories, like perfumes, fit into that thinking. It is less about adding products and more about shaping the overall experience of a home.

The conscious leather story that gives a sustainability paradox Leather and sustainability don’t usually go together in most conversations. I walked into this one with the same assumption. Speaking to Suresh shifted that view for me. His take on sourcing and longevity opened up a broader way of thinking about what sustainability can actually mean.

“The idea is not just the material, but how responsibly it is sourced and how long the product lasts,” he explains. Stanley works with globally certified suppliers, including Italian tanneries that follow strict environmental standards. The focus is on traceability and quality right at the source.

Emphasising on longevity, he adds: “We believe sustainability is making less and keeping it for a lifetime. We don’t believe in replacing furniture every few years.”

It makes you pause. In a market driven by quick consumption, a product that lasts decades naturally reduces waste. It also shifts the conversation away from labels and towards behaviour.

Their approach may not fit into neat definitions, but it does raise a fair question. Not everything can be vegan, and not everything needs to be. What matters more is how consciously it is made, and how long it stays with you.