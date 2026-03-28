How to select the right dining table for your home: Expert tips and 12 picks we love

Selecting a dining table sounds simple in theory. In reality, it often turns into a surprisingly tricky decision. Size, layout, materials, everyday use, and hosting habits. There is quite a lot to think about before committing to one piece that will sit at the centre of your home for years. Selecting the right dining table becomes easier when expert advice on proportion, material and seating is combined with curated design picks. (Gagan Rasiwasia Interiors (Trestle)) By Neha Ravi Khandelwal Neha Ravi Khandelwal

Neha Ravi Khandelwal is a Senior Digital Content Producer, Lifestyle at HT Shop Now, where she specialises in furniture, home, and travel, turning real-world expertise into practical advice that readers can rely on.



Career journey and experience

Neha began freelance writing in 2010 and started her mainstream media journey with the Times of India in 2022, and later joined the Hindustan Times. In the past, she has led interior design projects, interned in visual merchandising at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons, and managed operations for multiple women-led startups.



To satiate her curiosity, she has completed beginner’s certifications in pottery, scuba diving, baking, creative writing, and more. She takes pride in having read over 2000 books (yes, she did count, and can share a list!) and spent 8 years practising Bharatnatyam and has even ghostwritten a book on Ladakh Tourism.



Subject expertise

With a Master’s in Interior Design and 10 years of building homes, Neha knows space-saving furniture and budget-friendly finds inside out. She instantly visualizes rooms and curates practical, stylish solutions.



In travel, she offers packing guides, luggage tips, and trip advice, all backed by research, expert input from field experts, and hands-on experience.



Education and professional background

Neha holds a Master’s degree in Interior Design and had early stints as a visual merchandising trainee at Shoppers Stop and Pantaloons. These experiences shape every article she writes.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify searching through the abundance of products on the market by finding the right one suited to my readers' needs based on personal experience, user reviews and ratings. When all else fails, Neha speaks to experts who can solve the query. Read more Read less

To make the process easier and expert-backed, I reached out to three people who spend a large part of their professional lives thinking about interiors and furniture design. Their advice quickly made one thing clear. A dining table is not just furniture.

Ankit Navratan Jain, Co-Founder and Director at AE Living, a design-led furniture brand known for contemporary interiors and crafted pieces, says, "A dining table is not simply a piece of furniture. It is the stage upon which life’s most meaningful rituals play out.”

Once you start thinking about the dining table in those terms, the decision becomes less about filling an empty corner and more about choosing something that fits the rhythm of daily life.

Getting the proportions right Before looking at the finish or materials, scale is the first thing to sort out. A dining table should feel like it belongs in the room, not squeezed into a corner or awkwardly oversized.

Hridik Chawla, Founder of Essentia Home, says the key is balance and ease of movement. “The table should feel comfortably anchored within the room, allowing for easy movement around it.”

A few simple guidelines can help • Leave at least three feet of space around the table so chairs slide out easily and people can walk around comfortably.

• Round or oval tables work well in smaller rooms since they soften the layout and encourage more relaxed conversation.

• Rectangular tables suit longer dining rooms and more structured seating arrangements, especially in larger homes.