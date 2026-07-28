Want to avoid ingrown hair? Dermatologist Dr Neera Nathan shares 4 shaving hacks for ‘legs that are smooth like butter’

Dr Neera Nathan, a dermatologist and skin cancer surgeon trained at Harvard, has shared four simple shaving hacks to help you get silky-smooth skin while avoiding razor burn, bumps and strawberry legs. In an Instagram video shared on July 15, the dermatologist highlights, “If you want legs that are silky smooth but get ingrown hair like this every time you shave, listen up. I'm a dermatologist. Let me show you four shaving hacks for legs that are smooth like butter.”

Hair removal is one of those beauty routines that often feels like a trade-off. Waxing and epilators can feel like willingly signing up for torture, while shaving has earned a bad reputation of its own, blamed for everything from thicker hair growth to darker skin and stubborn strawberry legs. But here's the catch: most of these shaving horror stories have more to do with how you shave than the razor itself. With the right technique and a few tweaks, you can get silky-smooth skin without the irritation, bumps or ingrown hair that often comes with it.

Ditch women’s razors Dr Nathan calls women's razors a “complete scam,” arguing that many are designed with multiple blades that can push hair back beneath the skin instead of cutting them cleanly. According to her, this increases the likelihood of ingrown hair. She recommends switching to a single-blade razor for better results.

She explains, “This may blow your mind, but most women's razors are a complete scam. This is the Pink Tax at its finest. A lot of these women's razors have tons of blades that can actually push hair under the skin causing ingrow. Instead, try a single blade razor generally marketed for men for less irritation and fewer bumps.”

Don’t skip exfoliation Dr Nathan emphasises the importance of regular exfoliation to remove dead skin cells and leave the skin feeling smoother. She recommends using a chemical exfoliant or glycolic acid before shaving, explaining that it helps soften body hair and prepares the skin for a closer, more comfortable shave.

The dermatologist notes, “Do not sleep on the power of exfoliation, but I don't mean that ratchet dry brush. Try a gentle chemical exfoliating cleanser like this in the shower before shaving to help soften and loosen trapped hair. Or put a spray cap on your glycolic acid. Spritz on your legs a few times per week to help the hairs grow out instead of in.”

Never skip shaving cream Next on Dr Nathan's list is shaving cream, which she says should never be skipped. It softens the skin and hair while creating a smooth surface for the razor to glide over, resulting in a closer shave. She highlights, “I am begging you to never skip shaving cream. Creates this slippery surface to minimise friction between the razor and your skin for a closer shave.”

Use a urea moisturiser Urea moisturisers help deeply hydrate and soften the skin while also acting as a mild exfoliant, gently removing dead skin cells. Dr Nathan advises, “I highly recommend a urea moisturiser to soften hair, get rid of dead skin, and hydrate.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Neera Nathan is a board-certified dermatologist, Mohs micrographic surgeon, and digital health educator known for her training at Harvard Medical School and clinical practice in Massachusetts. She specialises in skin cancer surgery, laser medicine, and cosmetic dermatology.