Razor bumps to ingrown hair: Dermat shares 7 common skin issues men face and suggests how to care for them

Skincare isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach, especially when it comes to gender. Men have very different skin textures compared to women. They are thicker, oilier, and have coarser hair. And even otherwise, men's skin concerns often fly under the radar of the skincare spotlight, mostly because, in general, many men don’t actively carry on with dedicated skincare routines. But slowly this is changing as men are becoming more and more aware, giving importance to skin health. And the first step towards skincare is understanding what are some of the common skin problems men face. Men face certain typs of skincare issues more often.(Shutterstock)

Dr Ruben Bhasin Passi, consultant dermatologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shared with HT Lifestyle that men tend to suffer from a specific set of skin conditions because of their physiological traits and habits.

Explaining the skincare issues' roots, she said, “Men tend to encounter special skincare issues based on attributes such as thicker skin, beard hair, regular shaving, and sun exposure. Even so, skincare is not very high on the agenda of most men. At least for general skincare, men should cleanse their face twice a day with a mild cleanser, shave using clean razors and maintain good shaving hygiene, moisturise to avoid dryness and irritation regularly and lastly apply sunscreen daily. Consult a professional if you observe severe or chronic acne, new or evolving moles or spots and frequent fungal infections or skin irritation."

Here's a detailed guide as shared by Dr Bhasin Passi, where she outlined the common skincare issues men face and what the care tips are for each concern:

1. Razor Bumps (Pseudofolliculitis Barbae)

Post-shaving, often red bumps appear.(Shutterstock)

Small, red bumps that appear after shaving, particularly in curly or coarse-haired men. They have the appearance of acne and can become infected or painful.

Causes:

Hair curling back into the skin following shaving.

Shaving too close to the skin.

Rushed or dry shaving.

Care tips:

Shave with the hair, not against it.

Use warm water and a shaving cream or gel.

Consider using an electric razor or trimmer.

Use a soothing, alcohol-free aftershave lotion.

2. Ingrown hairs

Ingrown hair is when the hair grows sideways into the skin rather than rising up.(Shutterstock)

These are bumps and inflammation due to hair growing back into the skin, most often after shaving or waxing.

Causes:

Improper shaving.

Tight clothes.

Curly or coarse hair.

Care tips:

Exfoliate gently on the area.

Shave less closely near the skin.

Wear loose clothing.

Apply warm compresses to soothe.

3. Acne

The pimples appear near the jaw.(Shutterstock)

Acne is a very prevalent skin condition in men, most often experienced during puberty and early adulthood. Acne appears as pimples, blackheads, or cysts on the face, back, and chest.

Causes:

Overproduction of oil (sebum.)

Hormonal changes.

Poor shaving hygiene.

Sweat and pore clogging.

Care tips:

Wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser.

Do not scrub your skin hard or squeeze pimples.

Use acne-controlling ingredients such as salicylic acid or benzoyl peroxide.

Keep shaving equipment and methods clean.

4. Dry skin (Xerosis)

Dry skin often appears as scaly, rough patches with a whitish or flaky texture.(Shutterstock)

Dry, rough, or scaly skin occurs in men, particularly in winter or with repeated soap usage. It can cause itching or tightness on the skin.

Causes:

Cold temperatures.

Harsh soaps or hot, long showers.

Ageing

Care tips:

Apply a moisturising, fragrance-free lotion

Steer clear of hot water; take lukewarm showers

Use mild, moisturising cleansers

Drink adequate water to stay hydrated.

5. Dandruff

Dandruff appears as flaky white dust.(Shutterstock)

It leads to flaking and itchiness of the scalp, with redness following. It occurs frequently in men because the scalp has increased oil production.

Causes:

Oily skin.

Yeast overgrowth on the scalp.

Changes in weather or stress.

Care tips:

Apply anti-dandruff shampoos (zinc pyrithione, ketoconazole, selenium sulfide.)

Do not oil excessively.

Wash your scalp regularly and keep your scalp dry.

6. Athlete's Foot

Athlete's foot is peeling and red. (Shutterstock)

A fungal infection of the feet, athlete's foot, is prevalent in men who over-sweat or have closed shoes on for lengthy periods. It results in itching, redness, and scaling in-between the toes.

Causes:

Tight shoes with sweaty, moist feet.

Walking barefoot in showers.

Care tips:

Keep your feet clean and dry.

Apply antifungal creams or powders.

Change socks every day; wear well-ventilated footwear.

Avoid walking barefoot in shared showers.

7. Sun damage and hyperpigmentation

Men often don't apply sunscreen as much, causing bad sun damage.(Shutterstock)

Long-term exposure to the sun may produce skin darkening, tanning, sunspots, or pigmentation of the skin. Men who do not wear sunscreen are more likely to experience these conditions.

Causes:

UV damage.

Post-acne scars.

Outdoor activities or work.

Care tips:

Apply sunscreen (SPF 30 and above) daily.

Wear hats and sunglasses outside.

Use niacinamide or vitamin C-containing serums for brightening.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.