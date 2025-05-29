Say goodbye to sticky skin this rainy season: Doctor shares 8 tips to monsoon-proof your skincare

Even though the monsoon brings much-needed respite from the summer heat, it also brings a new set of challenges for your skin. The increased humidity can cause unexpected breakouts and, in general, make your skin sticky, oily, and prone to dullness. But by making some changes in your routine, you can take care of your skin's health this rainy season. Read on for daily skincare tips for different skin types that can help keep them healthy and glowing. (Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Gagan Raina, Clinical and Medical Director of Arisia Skin Clinic, shared the importance of modifying your skincare and haircare routines during the monsoon to tackle increased humidity and to prevent breakouts.

He explained, “Monsoon season marks high humidity, fluctuating temperatures, and increased exposure to environmental pollutants, all of which can wreak havoc on your skin. To maintain a healthy, balanced complexion during the rainy months, your skincare routine needs a thoughtful seasonal refresh. Monsoon skincare is all about balance, cleansing without stripping, hydrating without clogging, and protecting without suffocating the skin."

Dr Gagan Raina shared a detailed guide with us, listing out all the essential steps for taking care of skin and scalp this rainy season:

1. Cleanse gently but thoroughly

Non-stripping cleanser helps eliminate dust from skin layer.(Shutterstock)

Excess humidity during the monsoons can lead to sweat, sebum buildup, and clogged pores.

A gentle, non-stripping cleanser used twice daily helps eliminate surface impurities while maintaining the skin's natural barrier.

Look for sulfate-free formulas that cleanse effectively without drying the skin.

2. Don’t skip exfoliation

Dead skin cells tend to accumulate more quickly in the monsoon due to damp conditions.

Incorporating gentle exfoliation 1-2 times a week can help prevent dullness and congestion.

Opt for enzyme or lactic acid-based exfoliants that smooth the skin without irritation.

3. Switch to lightweight hydration

Moisturiser builds a protective shield on your skin.(Shutterstock)

While the air may feel moist, your skin can still be dehydrated beneath the surface.

Swap heavy creams for gel-based or water-based moisturisers that offer hydration without clogging pores. These formulas maintain a dewy, non-greasy finish even in sticky weather.

4. Sunscreen is still a must

Cloudy skies don’t block UV rays. In fact, UV exposure can be even more damaging when indirect.

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that’s lightweight, water-resistant, and non-comedogenic.

A matte or gel texture works well for oily or combination skin types in humid weather.

5. Balance, don’t over-treat

Serums like niacinamide can help prevent monsoon breakouts.(Freepik)

During the monsoon, many experience increased acne or sensitivity. Instead of aggressive treatments, focus on calming and balancing the skin.

Ingredients like niacinamide, panthenol, and hyaluronic acid can help manage breakouts, inflammation, and moisture retention without overwhelming the skin.

6. Keep your skin barrier happy

Your skin's barrier function is key to resisting environmental aggressors and maintaining overall skin health

Avoid over-cleansing, and include barrier-repairing serums or treatments as needed to soothe and fortify stressed skin.

7. Stay hygienic and minimal with makeup

Try to limit makeup, especially heavy foundations and cream products, which can mix with sweat and clog pores.

If makeup is necessary, opt for breathable, non-comedogenic options and always double cleanse at the end of the day.

8. Scalp care

The scalp often gets overlooked in skincare, but the humidity can cause oiliness, dandruff, and hair fall.

A weekly scalp detox or exfoliating treatment can help keep it balanced and healthy, promoting better hair growth and reducing buildup.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.