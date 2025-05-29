Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Bring monsoon's sensory experience indoors: 7 ways you can style your space this rainy season to calm your mood

ByAdrija Dey
May 29, 2025 05:50 PM IST

Revamp your home and let the monsoon's beautiful sensory experiences inspire you. This guide shares smart tips that recreate the monsoon vibe indoors.

Monsoon season is here, and with it comes a beautiful sensory experience; from the way the soil smells, to the rhythmic drumming of rain, the soothing wind, and the way the scenery looks clearer after a shower. It’s a complete sensory experience, engaging all your senses. With smart decor and design tricks, you can bring this calming monsoon mood into your home this season.

Green is one of the prominent colours in the monsoon-inspired palette, as the scenery appears more vivid after rain.(Shutterstock)
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Interior Designer Misbah Kapadia, founder and curator of Design Konstruct, explained how the sensory experience of the monsoon season can be transferred to your interiors. 

She said, “There’s something deeply comforting about the monsoon. The sound of rain against the windows, the scent of wet earth, the misty light that softens everything it touches, it’s a season that speaks to the senses. As an interior designer, I believe homes should do the same. Design isn’t just about how a space looks, it's about how it feels. During the rains, when we find ourselves indoors more often, it’s the perfect time to create interiors that are warm, textured, and sensory-rich.” 

Misbah listed out seven ways to infuse monsoon vibes into your home:

1. Frame windows to let nature in

 

Open windows when you can. The breeze, the petrichor, the sound of distant thunder, it’s nature’s own playlist. Frame your windows with sheer curtains in soft cotton or linen. They move and catch the light beautifully.

2. Texture is everything this season

Monsoon calls for tactile comfort. I suggest layering spaces with handwoven throws, cushions in jute or velvet, and rugs that ground the room. Think of it as giving your space a warm hug.

3. Choose earthy, grounding colours

This season, I love working with muddy browns, deep greens, slate greys, and hints of turmeric or rust. These colours reflect what we see outside; wet leaves, darkened soil, and cloudy skies. They make a space feel connected to the world beyond the walls.

4. Fragrance of the season

Scent is a silent storyteller. During the monsoon, I avoid overly sweet fragrances and instead recommend sandalwood, vetiver, lemongrass, or even just the simple smell of clean linen. Lighting a stick of incense or placing fresh eucalyptus in a vase can shift the entire mood of a room.

ALSO READ: Want your home to smell good? Check out this comprehensive guide to know the right fragrance for your interiors

5. Light with intention

 

Because natural light is often low, I recommend warm lamps, dimmers, and candles to create intimacy. A space doesn’t need to be bright, it needs to glow.

6. Keep things breezy

 

Dehumidifiers keep your interiors fresh, keeping sticky, humid sensation away.(Shutterstock)
Monsoon can bring dampness. I always remind clients to use dehumidifiers where needed, allow furniture to breathe, and avoid heavy upholstery that might trap moisture. Lighter materials not only look fresh but also dry quickly.

7. Celebrate slowness

Monsoon slows us down, and that’s a gift. I will suggest making reading corners with a soft chair, a side lamp, and a view of the rain. Spaces like these become little sanctuaries.

News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Bring monsoon's sensory experience indoors: 7 ways you can style your space this rainy season to calm your mood
