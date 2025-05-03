Secret rooms, private theatres, spa vibes: Interior design tricks that turn mansions into sanctuaries for India’s elite

Designing homes for HNIs and politicians is not just about luxury—it is about understanding their lifestyle, their pace and their personality, or so the interior experts claim. Every celebrity comes with a unique story and that is what the experts reveal, makes the process so engaging. From heritage halls to smart sanctuaries: Here's what it takes to design homes for India's elite.(File Photo)

Inside the ultra-luxe homes of India’s power players

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rimpy Pilaannia, interior designer, shared, “Political figures often need homes that strike a balance between formal and private. There are spaces meant for guests, media interactions, and meetings— and those need to reflect quiet authority and elegance. At the same time, there’s always a personal side to the home, where comfort takes priority. We often use soft lighting, warm wood and neutral palettes to keep the energy grounded and welcoming.”

She revealed, “High-net-worth individuals, especially entrepreneurs and corporate leaders, usually look for modern functionality blended with style. Their homes often include open layouts, smart automation, custom-built storage, and high-end finishes. The design is sleek and minimal, but every element is carefully chosen—whether it’s a statement light fixture or a curated art piece.”

According to Rimpy, what she has noticed over time is how much a person’s profession and pace of life influence their space. She highlighted, “A frequent traveller might want a calm, spa-like environment to unwind. Someone who hosts often might want entertainment zones—lounges, bar counters, or outdoor seating. One client preferred soft textures and earth tones throughout the house because they wanted to come home to peace after a long day of meetings. Another wanted bursts of colour and art to reflect their bold personality.”

Inside Sonam Kapoor's maximalist home in Mumbai.

Rimpy said, “It’s never about creating a ‘showpiece’—it’s about building a home that supports their lifestyle while still feeling refined and personal. Comfort, privacy and a sense of identity are key and that’s where design truly becomes meaningful. Every home I design for this segment becomes a blend of beauty and purpose. It’s luxury—but with depth, detail and a personal touch.”

The surprising truth about homes of India’s rich and influential

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dennis Ebenezar, founder and managing director at Deejos, shared, “Building elite homes for High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), politicians and influential clients across India requires a deep understanding of their unique lifestyles, preferences, and needs. These homes are a reflection of their stature, vision, and refined taste, blending international design elements with local craftsmanship.”

He pointed out that for HNIs, luxury homes are a statement of elegance and spaciousness, often featuring:

Marble wall claddings and bespoke finishes

High compound walls for enhanced security and exclusivity

Fully equipped CCTV and surveillance systems for maximum privacy

Private cinemas, home theaters and entertainment spaces

Globally sourced materials and state-of-the-art home automation systems

Dennis Ebenezar shared that politicians, on the other hand, require homes that balance private living with official responsibilities, often featuring:

Secure and private meeting spaces

Advanced security and surveillance systems

Classic Indian architecture and heritage-inspired designs that reflect their cultural roots

Discreet entrances and exits for enhanced security

To create these bespoke homes, Dennis Ebenezar suggested that architects and builders must:

Respect regional styles and local craftsmanship. Integrate traditional elements with modern comforts. Collaborate closely with clients to ensure their vision is realised. Prioritise transparency and time-bound execution.

The result is a luxury home that not only reflects the client's personality and lifestyle but also speaks volumes about their personal legacy. With meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of their clients' needs, elite home builders can create truly unforgettable spaces.