Home decor, interior design tips on creating the perfect self care space

According to home decor and interior design experts, creating the perfect self-care space starts with choosing sustainable furniture that blends style, comfort and eco-consciousness. They insist that to create a cosy outdoor space where serenity thrives, one can start with furniture that invites you to linger. Home decor and interior design experts share the secret to creating an Insta-worthy self-care corner that heals your soul.(Images by Pinterest)

Your dream self-care space starts here

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Varnita Kochhar, Founder and Creative Head at Häuser, suggested, “A rocking chair beneath a blossoming tree, or a stool to rest your feet while enjoying the soft swaying breeze while sipping coffee or reading your favourite book. Designed to fill your space with peaceful moments, furniture pieces like rocking chairs blend comfort with vivid colours like green, blue and orange bringing life to any dull outdoor space.”

Prioritising self-care: We must remember to love and take care of ourselves before everything else, and prioritise ourselves on a daily basis.(Unsplash)

She added, “As night approaches, soft, warm light from lanterns or fairy lights transforms the space into a magical retreat. The air is filled with the subtle scent of blooming jasmine or roses, gently encouraging one to take a deep breath. This space acts as a private retreat, a peaceful place where you can engage with nature and find calmness within you.”

Create a comfy setting with planters, fairy lights and a comfy mattress. (File Photo)

Tricks to make your home feel like a wellness resort

Bringing his expertise to the same, Puneet Budhiraja, Founder and CEO at Quba Homes, recommended, “Opt for pieces crafted from reclaimed wood, bamboo or recycled materials to minimise your environmental impact while adding a natural, calming aesthetic. Invest in multifunctional furniture like modular sofas or coffee tables with hidden storage to keep your space clutter-free and peaceful. Prioritise craftsmanship and durability to ensure your sanctuary remains timeless and welcoming.”

Seasonal colour palettes and trends for a dreamy interior design or home decor (Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash)

He further advised, “Incorporating earthy tones and organic shapes fosters a harmonious environment, while rounded edges on furniture pieces enhance a sense of flow and tranquillity. Upcycling vintage finds or opting for custom-made pieces from local artisans not only adds a unique touch but also supports sustainable practices. Thoughtfully chosen sustainable furniture transforms your self-care space into a true retreat for relaxation and rejuvenation.”