The homes of celebrities and politicians around the world are more than just aesthetics and their home decor or interior design is always much more than just luxurious; they represent legacies, lifestyle and the delicate intersection of surveillance and invisibility. Experts reveal they always need privacy fence add long trees for privacy from outside and from inside it feels surrounded by nature offering calm to the family. Interior design secrets from celeb, politician homes: Here's what luxury really means in the homes of the elite.(Image by X/LinaDwiyadi)

Forget trends, here’s what celebs actually want at home

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambereen Gupta, Founder of CASA AMBER, shared, “It’s about understanding the rhythm of their lives. These clients travel often, host frequently and value both grandeur and stillness. The home must be a reflection of who they are, not just what they own. Their rhythm is so unique that the design should be equally adaptive, functional by day and warm and cozy at night. We begin every project by having deep conversations aimed at capturing their dreams, daily activities and the narrative they wish to bring to visualise.”

Explore Gulita, the opulent home of Isha Ambani, featuring diamond-inspired design.(Instagram)

Each project is treated as a bespoke journey—from ideation to curation to execution. Whether it's crafting a colonial-style villa in Goa, designing a private sanctuary for a prominent Delhi politician, or styling a contemporary duplex in Dubai, our work thrives on detail, discretion and cultural relevance. We blend India's rich design heritage with global aesthetics.

What luxury really means in the homes of the elite

Bringing his expertise to the same, Varun Poddar, Founder of VOX India, explained, “Designing homes for high-net-worth individuals, political figures, and prominent personalities involves far more than a refined sense of aesthetics. These projects are deeply personal and require a nuanced understanding of legacy, lifestyle, and an unwavering respect for discretion. These aren’t just homes, they are sanctuaries, statements and often, symbols of success and heritage. Every design decision, therefore, must strike a careful balance between elegance and purpose.”

A home-turned-hotel in Delhi now simply called Lutyens Bungalow, built in 1937.

Highlighting that this discerning clientele seeks more than visual appeal, Varun Poddar informed, “They demand exclusivity in every aspect, from custom ceiling treatments and bespoke textured wall panels to high-performance surfaces that seamlessly blend form with function. One way to achieve this exclusivity is by blending global design influences with local cultural identity. This thoughtful integration helps craft a space that not only stands apart but also deeply resonates with the client's roots and values.”

Inside the stylish fortresses of the rich and famous

Today, luxury is redefined by personalisation and experience. Varun Poddar elaborated, “Acoustic control, privacy features and thermal comfort have become standard expectations. Particularly for individuals who frequently host dignitaries, hold formal meetings, or plan large family gatherings, these elements ensure a seamless, sophisticated experience. Clients increasingly expect their homes to be intelligent and expressive, designs that enhance mood and reflect their persona just as much as they offer aesthetic appeal.”

Sonam Kapoor recently gave a tour inside her self-curated home in Mumbai.

Sustainability is no longer an afterthought, it is fast becoming a cornerstone of luxury interior design. Varun Poddar revealed, “Eco-conscious homeowners now opt for materials that are responsibly sourced, free from harmful chemicals, and built for long-term use. There is a clear shift toward materials that are durable, climate-resilient, and easy to maintain. In a country as diverse as India, with its extreme weather patterns and regional variations, this move towards functionality and sustainability is both timely and practical.”

Each home tells a different story. From restoring heritage bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi to crafting modern retreats in the Himalayan hills or creating coastal escapes in Goa, every project offers a chance to build a unique visual and emotional narrative. Varun Poddar concluded, “The expectations are undoubtedly high but so is the opportunity to deliver something meaningful. A well-designed residence for such a clientele is more than just a beautiful space; it becomes a reflection of power, peace and personality in perfect harmony.”