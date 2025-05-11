Interior decor, design tips: Monsoon-proof your home exterior in advance with these 5 quick fixes

With the heavy monsoon clouds gathering, it is about time that you shift your focus to the outdoor spaces of your house that equally need care. Heavy rain, high humidity and the collection of water can be disastrous if you are caught unprepared. Expert reveal 5 genius tricks to monsoon-proof your home before it’s too late.(Image by Otaku Vibes)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Pratap Singh Ahlawat, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at Pranshi Infra Advisor Pvt. Ltd., recommended five quick and effective ways to monsoon-proof your home so that you can enjoy the season without any worries.

1. Revamp the drainage setup

An improperly working or choked up drainage system is the reason behind 80% of monsoon troubles. Gutters, downspouts and surface drains need to be cleared off so that water does not gather around the foundation of your home. Installing leaf guards and drain covers can provide support in keeping the system free of debris in heavy downpours.

As much as we appreciate the beauty of rain, it is essential to ensure that our homes remain safe and well-maintained.(Unsplash)

2. Mount the waterproof wall panels

Panels that are resistant to water, and are used outdoors are indeed a wise investment. These panels not only act as a barrier to prevent the walls from getting wet by rain directly but are also an effective remedy for avoiding problems like seepage and crack formation in the long term. Choose fibre cement or high core density polymer panels as they are the most suitable type to survive the harsh weather.

3. Seal cracks and gaps

There might be niggling cracks in the walls and the northern door that are not conspicuous but are important. The sealants utilised for filling in the cracks should be silicone-based, and surfaces that are susceptible to water ingress should have waterproofing treatments applied to them. This is a quick fix that can prevent future major structural problems.

4. Change to anti-skid tiles

If you have open spaces like the entrance porch, the terraces, or the outdoor stairs, it could be that you need to replace the tiles from sleek-surfaced to anti-skid ones. Even when wet, they give extra traction, hence minimising the chances of slipping and tripping. Go for those with coarse grip, having in mind that such tiles are marked with high slipping resistance ratings.

As the gentle pitter-patter of raindrops graces the earth, it's time to infuse your home with the refreshing hues of the monsoon season. (Unsplash/Andrea Davis)

5. Apply mold-resistant outdoor paint

The monsoon season can be too intense for regular paint to endure without swelling or peeling away. These are the types of paint that can be used on the outside of buildings to prevent the growth of wood fungus by acting against it and the action of the sun's heat. With the aid of those paint coatings, you not only preserve your walls but, moreover, your home always looks as if it is new and clean throughout the rainfall season.

Pratap Singh Ahlawat concluded, “An assessment as thorough as the monsoon one but conducted by you may not be so useful as the professional assistance in detecting the problems that you might not be able to see. It will be better to care now about yourself getting stuck with high costs of repair later. Therefore, start as soon as the problems appear thus, your home will be enjoying the weather as much as you do!”