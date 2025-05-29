Is your baby's skin in danger this monsoon? Doctor shares dos and don't of baby skincare

The monsoon season can take a toll on your baby’s delicate skin. Increased humidity and moisture in the air make skin allergies and irritations more common, and babies tend to show symptoms much faster due to their sensitive skin. Also read | Is your baby’s skincare routine perfect? Dermat shares the boxes to check Skin allergies and irritations are more common in babies in the monsoon season.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Dilip Tripathi, regional head, baby and women’s health research and development at Kenvue shared a surprising fact about baby skin, “Infant skin has a higher transepidermal water loss (TEWL) than adult skin, meaning it loses moisture more rapidly. This makes it more prone to dryness, irritation, and infection, especially in humid and sticky monsoon conditions.”

Dr. Dilip Tripathi explained that because an infant’s skin barrier is still developing, they are more susceptible to allergies and infections. This makes conditions like fungal infections, rashes, and flare-ups of atopic dermatitis significantly more common during this stage.

Monsoon skin DOS for parents to follow:

Keep their skin clean and dry:

Humidity encourages bacterial and fungal growth. During rainy months, parents should focus on ensuring the baby’s skin is cleansed regularly. After bath time or sponge baths, gently cleanse the baby's skin and ensure that all folds such as those around the neck, thighs, and underarms are thoroughly dried.

Use mild, pH-balanced products with baby safe ingredients:

Parents, when looking for skincare products for their baby, should choose those that are pH-balanced to help protect their baby's natural skin pH, ensuring gentle cleansing without disrupting the skin's natural barrier.

Use light-weight lotions as part of daily routines:

As part of a baby’s skincare regime, moisturisation is a vital component of a baby's skincare routine, as it significantly improves the skin barrier function. It not only helps prevent dryness but also protects against irritation and supports the growth of beneficial bacteria. During monsoon season, it is recommended to use lotions which are lightweight, quick-absorbing, hypoallergenic, non-sticky and enriched with natural ingredients like Coconut oil, chamomile extracts etc.

Prefer cotton over synthetics:

Dress your baby in breathable, loose-fitting cotton clothes to reduce sweat build up and friction, common causes of heat rashes

Ensure diaper area hygiene:

Change diapers frequently, especially during humid days as they are more prone to rashes. Use mild wipes or a damp cloth to clean the baby's bottom during diaper changes. Apply a zinc oxide-based diaper cream to create a protective barrier against rashes and irritation from moisture. Ensure that the diaper fits properly, it's not too tight but snug enough to prevent leaks.

Monsoon baby skincare tips to follow.(Photo by Ignacio Campo on Unsplash)

Monsoon skincare DON'TS for parents to know:

Don’t over-bathe:

Limit baths to once daily with lukewarm water. Over-cleansing strips the natural lipids that protect baby skin, which can lead to dryness and irritation. After bathing, baby should be dried from head to foot using a dry warm towel. Always ensure the baby is moisturised after the bath to help maintain and strengthen their skin barrier.

No adult products for babies:

A baby's skin differs significantly from adult skin. Adult soaps and lotions often contain alcohol, dyes, or synthetic fragrances are unsuitable for baby's skin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.