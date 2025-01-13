Is your baby’s skincare routine perfect? Dermat shares the boxes to check

A baby’s skin is soft and sensitive. It has the tendency to get inflamed and develop rashes and breakouts if we are not careful about their skin care routine. Hence, parents need to be extra cautious and understand their child's skin and know what to do to take care of it. “Baby skin is different from that of adults; newborn skin is 30% thinner and loses moisture faster," said Dr Sonali Kohli.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonali Kohli, Consultant - Dermatology, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital said, “Baby skin is different from that of adults; newborn skin is 30% thinner and loses moisture faster. The skin barrier, which keeps out environmental stressors while retaining hydration, takes a year to mature. This leaves a baby's skin more vulnerable to irritation, dryness, and some skin conditions.” Also read | Summer baby care tips: Here are 5 ways to keep your baby’s skin moisturised

The dermatologist further noted down a few things to keep in mind about a baby’s skincare routine.

Bathing basics:

Bathe your newborn baby 2-3 times per week (daily is not necessary). Use warm water, not hot. Limit bath time to 5-10 minutes. Use fragrance-free and soap-free cleansers and pat skin dry instead of rubbing. Also read | Skincare tips for babies: Chemicals to avoid in baby care products

Moisturising matters:

It is essential to apply the moisturiser within 3 minutes after bathing. It is suggested to use fragrance-free, hypoallergenic products and thicker creams or ointments at nighttime routines instead of lotions. Moisturise more often in dry weather with creams at night.

Diaper area care:

Gentle cleaning each time you change a baby's diaper is recommended. Ensure the skin is fully dry. Apply barrier cream or ointment as a preventive measure. Also read | Monsoon baby care essentials: Tips to keep your baby's skin protected

Know the ways to take care of your baby's skin.(Pexels)

When to see a doctor?

“Many minor skin conditions can be addressed in the comfort of your home, but contact your pediatrician or dermatologist if you experience any of the following,” said the dermatologist. Also read | Tips to nourish your baby's skin in winters with natural ingredient products

Persistent rash that lasts over a week

Evidence of infection (redness, warmth, swelling)

Cradle cap is severe but not improving after frequent care.

Uncommon birthmarks and skin changes.

Diaper rash that is harsh or recurrent in nature.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.