When it comes to caring for your little ones, their delicate skin deserves the utmost attention where maintaining a natural and nurturing skincare routine is essential to ensure their comfort and well-being. This is because a baby’s skin is more delicate, sensitive and softer than adult skin, making it more prone to dryness and inflammation. Summer baby care tips: Here are 5 ways to keep your baby’s skin moisturised (Photo by Ignacio Campo on Unsplash)

As parents it is important to consider that anything applied to their skin gets rapidly absorbed into their thin skin due to higher permeability but summer means extreme heat and excessive perspiration which may lead to irritation, sunburn, rashes or even dryness on your baby’s skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Swathi Ramaurthy, Head R&D at Herby Angel, suggested 5 ways you can keep your baby’s skin moisturised and protected during summer -

Look for Products with Cooling and Healing Ingredients: Products with natural coolants such as Aloe Vera, Ushira and Neem provide extreme hydration and their healing properties shield your baby’s delicate skin by halting the development of dangerous microbes. Higher SPF can Clog Baby’s Skin: Natural sunscreens with higher SPF can clog a baby’s sensitive skin, leading to rashes, and inflammation. So look for a natural sunscreen with 30-35 SPF maximum to ensure that it actually protects your little one’s delicate skin instead of harming it. Choose Products that are Paraben, SLS/SLES and Phthalate-free: Parabens can elevate the cellular level damage caused by UV exposure. SLS on the other hand is known to irritate the eyes, skin and lungs. Products that are free of these harmful chemicals will ensure no cellular damage since UV exposure is high during summer. Go for Organic and Natural Instead of Synthetic: Products that have the goodness of 100% organic, chemical-free care protect your baby from harmful chemicals that can lead to rashes, eczema, acne and other skin problems, which can irritate your baby more during summer. Check for Certifications/Safety Tests: When it comes to baby skincare, it's important to check for relevant certifications to ensure that the product has been created in a trustworthy facility, thoroughly tested and meets the prerequisites of an organic brand.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Gunjan Jindal Poddar, Founder of Amala Earth, recommended five effective ways to keep your baby's skin moisturised and nourished and highlighted that these tips will not only help protect your baby's skin but also foster a loving and holistic approach to their care. According to her, following are the practical tips to help you with a skincare routine that is gentle, effective and kind to your baby's sensitive skin -

Choose Gentle and Nourishing Moisturisers: Opt for gentle and nourishing baby moisturisers specially formulated for your baby's sensitive skin. Look for products made with natural ingredients, such as plant-based extracts and cold-pressed oils. These gentle formulations provide hydration and nourishment without any harsh chemicals or artificial additives. Look for product labels that include Aloe Vera Extract, Moringa Oil, Saffron Oil, Coconut Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Orange Oil, Shea Butter, Cucumber extract and more pure ingredients. Embrace Cruelty-Free Skincare: Prioritise cruelty-free skincare options for your baby. Look for products that are ethically sourced and not tested on animals. By choosing cruelty-free brands, you can ensure that your baby's skincare routine aligns with the fact that you follow a mindful lifestyle. Ayurvedic-inspired Skincare: Consider incorporating Ayurvedic wisdom into your baby's skincare routine. Ayurveda emphasises using natural ingredients and traditional practices to promote overall well-being as they are made from gentle herbs and botanicals known for their skin-soothing properties. Sensitivity-friendly Formulations: Opt for moisturisers that are specifically designed for sensitive baby skin. These formulations are free from harsh chemicals, fragrances, and potential irritants. Look for products that are dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic to minimise the risk of skin reactions and allergies. Gentle Massage with Love: Enhance your baby's skincare routine by incorporating a gentle massage with natural oils. Choose cold-pressed oils, known for their purity and retention of natural nutrients. Warm a small amount of oil in your hands and lovingly massage it onto your baby's skin, promoting relaxation, bonding, and nourishment.

By following these gentle ways to keep your baby's skin moisturised and nurtured, you can provide the care they deserve. Embrace a sustainable and mindful approach to skincare, ensuring that the products you use are safe and earth-friendly.

After all, products used for baby skincare need to be suitable for their sensitive skin and also keep them safe from dryness, sun’s UV rays and should be hygiene friendly. Therefore, baby skincare needs utmost thought and wisdom!