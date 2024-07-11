As monsoons arrive, enhanced care for your baby becomes imperative. The monsoon is a positive emotion and should be celebrated in a carefree way but then we understand that keeping your baby's skin protected during the rainy season can be quite a task. Monsoon baby care essentials: Tips to keep your baby's skin protected (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rajesh Vohra of Chicco Research Centre, recommended the right monsoon must-haves for your baby to ensure optimum care and protection.

1. Revitalise with Monsoon Freshness

Infuse your baby's skincare routine with the invigorating essence of the monsoon. As raindrops dance outside, opt for talcum powder specially crafted for delicate skin. Enriched with gentle rice starch and soothing allantoin, this blend goes beyond routine care. It becomes a shield, keeping your little one's skin fresh and soothing, while also offering a breathable layer against the humid air. With every sprinkle, a touch of monsoon freshness accompanies your baby, enhancing their comfort and care.

2. Monsoon Comfort: Nourishment and Protection

Turn monsoon showers into a special treat for your baby's skin. After a playful bath, make moisturizing an indulgent ritual. Choose a baby body lotion that not only provides abundant nourishment without a hint of stickiness. Rich ingredients like argan oil and almond milk work their magic, cocooning your baby in a protective layer. Every stroke of the lotion becomes a gesture of comfort, locking in moisture and ensuring the monsoon brings only happiness to their skin.

3. Dressing Right for Rainy Days

Dressing your baby right during monsoons is paramount. Opt for clothing that keeps them comfortable and cozy, yet doesn't compromise on style. Lightweight and breathable fabrics are your allies, adept at wicking away moisture and preventing discomfort. The choice of materials matters; opt for sustainable cotton outfits that adhere to OEKO-TEX international standards.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Nishant Kumar, CEO at Earthy Tweens, shared, “The aim to ensure a child’s comfort and care during rains is the supreme priority for every parent, and to achieve this, it is vital to ensure that the clothes we choose or the fabric we use serves the purpose well. Cotton clothes emerge as the ultimate guardian for our little ones during the monsoon, offering a harmonious blend of protection, comfort, and timeless elegance. With its gentle touch and breathable nature, cotton is the ideal shield against rashes, skin irritation and discomfort during the monsoon season.”

He revealed, “The delicate skin of babies requires nurturing care, and there is no better way to extend care than through the most gentle and natural fabric, cotton. Its hypoallergenic properties act as a second skin, allowing young explorers to revel in the magic of the rains without worry. Its ability to swiftly shed moisture and dry out after encountering rain showcases its practicality. Organic cotton clothes have the least chemicals and do not harm kids’ skin. These are made of toxic-free chemicals or components and do not have any artificial colours harming the kids. Hence, using these fabrics during rainy weather is best for a comfortable experience.”

Nishant Kumar concluded, “A flicker of sunlight replaces dampness with snug warmth, allowing kids to resume their playful escapades without delay. Well-designed and sustainable cotton clothes embrace our children with an unmatched combination of care, comfort, and style, standing as a testament to our commitment to their well-being. The timeless allure of cotton aligns seamlessly with the innocence of childhood, ensuring that our young ones not only remain protected but also exude an effortless grace that captures the heart.”

As the rain taps on your windows, these must-haves ensure your baby's skin thrives during the monsoon. With each step, you're nurturing their well-being, layering them in care, nourishment and thoughtful attire.