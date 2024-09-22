Taking care of your child's skin can be challenging as it is delicate and sensitive to environmental factors like weather and pollution. Are you making any of the five common skincare mistakes? Parents beware: These 7 common skincare habits could be damaging your child’s skin (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma, Dermatologist at Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences College and Hospital (NIIMS), shared, “Nowadays, people are concerned about their skin and skin related issues. They make sure that not only theirs but their kids' skin is also healthy.”

Following are the mistakes that parents make in their kids skincare -

1. Using adult skin care products:

Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma said, “Many parents apply adult skincare products on children, which can be too harsh for their sensitive skin. It's essential to use products specifically formulated for kids.”

Prasanna Vasanadu, Parent Educator and Founder of Tikitoro, shared, "One common mistake parents make is using adult skincare products on their kids. Children's skin is more sensitive to harsh chemicals, perfumes and preservatives found in these products. Adult products often contain stronger active ingredients, alcohol, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, which can disrupt a child’s skin barrier. Even "natural" or "organic" items may contain ingredients unsuitable for delicate skin. Always opt for skincare products specifically formulated for kids—hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested."

2. Neglecting Sun Protection:

According to Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma, some parents underestimate the importance of sunscreen but kids need protection from UV rays, so applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is crucial, even on cloudy days.

Sunscreen lotions are a must-have skincare essential. (Pexels)

Prasanna Vasanadu added, “Ignoring sunscreen is a major skincare mistake parents often make. The ultraviolet radiation from the sun can seriously harm a kid's skin, raising the possibility of sunburn as well as long-term consequences like early aging or even skin cancer. Always apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 that's formulated for kids, and reapply every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating. Protecting their skin from an early age helps build healthy habits for the future.”

3. Overbathing:

Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma cautioned, “Bathing kids too frequently or using hot water can strip their skin of natural oils, leading to dryness. Aim for lukewarm baths and limit them to a few times a week.”

Overbathing kids(Shutterstock)

4. Ignoring or Avoiding Moisturisers:

Parents might forget to moisturize their child's skin after bathing but Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma asserted, “Applying a gentle moisturiser helps maintain hydration and prevents dryness, especially in colder months.”

Prasanna Vasanadu echoed, “Another common mistake parents make is avoiding or skipping moisturizer for their kids. Many believe that since children’s skin is naturally soft, it doesn’t need additional hydration. However, a child’s skin can easily become dry, especially after bathing or exposure to harsh weather conditions. Without proper moisture, their skin barrier can weaken, leading to irritation, itching, and even conditions like eczema. Opt for a gentle, allergen-free moisturizer designed for kids to lock in hydration and protect their delicate skin. Moisturising right after a bath is especially effective in keeping their skin soft and healthy.”

5. Not Addressing Skin Issues Promptly:

Dr Rishabh Raj Sharma said, “Parents may overlook signs of skin problems like rashes or eczema. It's important to consult a pediatrician or dermatologist if any persistent issues arise to ensure proper treatment.”

6. Using products that contain strong fragrances:

For kids with sensitive skin, Prasanna Vasanadu pointed out that fragrances in skincare products are a major source of allergic reactions. She said, “Fragrances can range from body washes to scented lotions and can aggravate skin problems like dermatitis or eczema by causing redness, irritation, or rash. The wise choice is the look for products that have allergen-free fragrances, which are IFRA certified.”

For kids with sensitive skin, fragrances in skincare products are a major source of allergic reactions(Shutterstock)

7. Using Over-the-Counter creams without consulting with an expert:

Prasanna Vasanadu highlighted, “Parents commonly try to cure rashes with over-the-counter (OTC) lotions without consulting a doctor. This leads to postponing the treatment of illnesses like eczema, fungal infections, or allergic responses, which exacerbates the issue. Consult with a paediatrician or dermatologist if a rash intensifies, lasts longer than a few days, or is accompanied by other symptoms like fever. OTC creams, particularly steroid creams, should not be used on young skin without a doctor's advice.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.