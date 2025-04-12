Summer skincare for babies: Expert shares tips to protect their sensitive skin from the heat

The scorching summer is around the corner, and with it come the burning temperatures and scalding sunrays that can damage the skin. Babies are particularly more vulnerable as they have soft and sensitive skin. They are susceptible to summer heat rashes and irritation. This is why it's important to develop dedicated skincare routine for your babies to keep them well-protected and comfortable this season. Unsure how to get started? We have got you covered. Summer skincare for babies ensure they stay well hydrated and nourished.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manish Shah, Senior Consultant Paediatric Dermatology at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital in Mumbai, shared skincare essentials for babies.

Why do babies need special care in summer?

Babies have sensitive skin.(Shutterstock)

First of all, let's try to understand why babies require special care in summers with good skincare.

Dr Shah said, “Babies have soft and sensitive skin, which is much more delicate than that of adults. In fact, baby skin can lose moisture up to five times faster than adults.”

Since a baby’s skin is still developing and not fully mature, it may lack the necessary barrier and, as Dr Shah puts it, the resilience to lock in moisture. This loss of moisture during summer can lead to serious skin issues.

Summer skincare tips for babies

Oil massaging is one of the popular skincare practices, but expert shares why it's not a good idea this summer.(Shutterstock)

From rethinking traditional oil massages to getting bath time just right, Dr Shah shared an essential skincare guide to help parents navigate the summer season with ease:

1. Avoid oil massages

Sweat glands of children are not fully developed. Oil massages can block the sweat pores and contribute to prickly heat rashes. A gentle massage using a lightweight, non-greasy baby oil that is free from harmful chemicals, can be safe and pleasurable for your baby. Massaging should be done lightly in the direction of the hair follicles to prevent inflammation or infection, a condition called folliculitis.

2. Bath time tips for hot weather

Bathe your baby once or twice daily, as needed. Use lukewarm water. Avoid wipes as far as possible since they usually have preservatives, even the water wipes. Restrict baths to 5–10 minutes duration to avoid skin damage.

3. Moisturising

After bathing, gently pat your baby’s skin dry instead of rubbing. Preferably within three minutes, apply a non-fragrant moisturizing lotion to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. Remember, moisturizing is important even in the summer.

4. Choosing the right clothing for summer

Baby skin is not only thinner and more delicate but also less effective at regulating temperature. That makes breathable clothing a must in the summer.

Choose natural fabrics like cotton.

Look for soft, smooth textures.

Avoid overdressing; lightweight, single-layer outfits are best.

Limit tight or synthetic clothing that can irritate.

5. Sun protection

Babies under six months should be kept out of direct sunlight entirely. Older babies should stay in the shade, especially between 11 am and 4 pm, when the sun is harshest. Use a parasol or sunshade on strollers instead of covering them with a blanket, which can cause overheating.

6. Atmosphere

Keep your baby indoors and well-ventilated between 11 am and 4 pm. Based on how humid it is, choose between fans, air conditioners and desert coolers.

Hydration tips

Hydration is great for your baby’s general health, but the benefits may not automatically extend to the skin. Skin hydration is best achieved by soaking the baby's neck down in a tub or bucket filled with lukewarm water and instant moisturising.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.