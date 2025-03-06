Sunscreen for babies? Learn when your children should safely start using it
Parents often wonder if it's safe to use sunscreen on their child's sensitive skin. It turns out, there's a specific age after which it's considered safe.
Sunscreen is all the buzz nowadays, with people growing more and more conscious about their skin's health. It's one of the unspoken pre-requisites of all skin types and skincare routines. The indispensable value has been emphasized by several experts time and again. It safeguards from early ageing to serious skin diseases from UV exposure.
It's common to wonder whether toddlers should start wearing sunscreen too, particularly with their skin being more vulnerable and sensitive. Is it safe?
On the Figuring Out podcast of host Raj Shamani, Paediatrician, Dr Arpit Gupta, spoke on whether kids should wear sunscreen or not.
ALSO READ: Is your sunscreen enough? Innovative formulations that really work for Indian skin tones
When sunscreen is not advised for babies
Dr. Arpit Gupta advised against using sunscreen for babies below six months. He provided alternatives, highlighting the importance of physical protection in the form of shade. The natural alternatives include full-sleeved, loose cotton clothes, hooded strollers, and broad hats to shield them from the sun's light.
When sunscreen is suitable for babies
Dr. Arpit explained that sunscreen is safe for babies above six months, although only in situations of prolonged sun exposure. Adults sometimes wear sunscreen at home or every time they step out, but for young babies, other than physical protection, sunscreen is applied when they are in direct exposure.
He also shared situations that include prolonged exposure like playing outdoors, going for a picnic, or being in any open area where the child is directly exposed to the sun for over 2 to 4 hours. He also mentioned swimming, emphasizing that sunscreen is vital in such cases as it protects against harmful UV rays.
To sum up, since babies' skin is sensitive, it's important, as Dr Arpit suggested, at least for the first 6 months to use physical protection instead of sunscreen, as even if they are beneficial for skin health, they are essentially chemical formulations which may be harsh for the young baby. But 6 months onwards, the baby's skin gets acclimated and can use sunscreen.
ALSO READ: Sun protection in a capsule? What you need to know about ‘sunscreen pill’ trend
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.