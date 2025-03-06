Sunscreen for babies? Learn when your children should safely start using it

Sunscreen is all the buzz nowadays, with people growing more and more conscious about their skin's health. It's one of the unspoken pre-requisites of all skin types and skincare routines. The indispensable value has been emphasized by several experts time and again. It safeguards from early ageing to serious skin diseases from UV exposure. Babies require physical protection for the first 6 months.(Shutterstock)

It's common to wonder whether toddlers should start wearing sunscreen too, particularly with their skin being more vulnerable and sensitive. Is it safe?

On the Figuring Out podcast of host Raj Shamani, Paediatrician, Dr Arpit Gupta, spoke on whether kids should wear sunscreen or not.

When sunscreen is not advised for babies

Stroller's hood protects against harsh sunlight.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Arpit Gupta advised against using sunscreen for babies below six months. He provided alternatives, highlighting the importance of physical protection in the form of shade. The natural alternatives include full-sleeved, loose cotton clothes, hooded strollers, and broad hats to shield them from the sun's light.

When sunscreen is suitable for babies

Babies when they go swimming needto apply child-friendly sunscreen.(Shutterstock)

Dr. Arpit explained that sunscreen is safe for babies above six months, although only in situations of prolonged sun exposure. Adults sometimes wear sunscreen at home or every time they step out, but for young babies, other than physical protection, sunscreen is applied when they are in direct exposure.

He also shared situations that include prolonged exposure like playing outdoors, going for a picnic, or being in any open area where the child is directly exposed to the sun for over 2 to 4 hours. He also mentioned swimming, emphasizing that sunscreen is vital in such cases as it protects against harmful UV rays.

To sum up, since babies' skin is sensitive, it's important, as Dr Arpit suggested, at least for the first 6 months to use physical protection instead of sunscreen, as even if they are beneficial for skin health, they are essentially chemical formulations which may be harsh for the young baby. But 6 months onwards, the baby's skin gets acclimated and can use sunscreen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.