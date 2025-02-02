Inside Mira Rajput's 'magical and surreal' Bhutan trip: 'Dreamy picnic locations to mystical musical evenings'

Mira Rajput is a true travel enthusiast, and her Instagram diaries are a testament to her passion for exploring new places. She is quite active on social media and often shares snippets of her daily life with her Insta family. Recently, Mira took a trip to Bhutan and shared her dreamy travel snapshots. If you're looking for some serious wanderlust inspiration, Mira's Bhutan diaries are sure to spark your travel cravings. (Also read: Mira Rajput's Chanel bag with stylish outfit and simple makeup is worth an insane price. Guess what it costs ) Mira Rajput captures Bhutan's beauty in her recent Instagram post.(Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput's dreamy Bhutan travel diaries

On Sunday, Mira treated her followers to a delightful post on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures from her trip to Bhutan. She captioned it, "Camera roll from beautiful Bhutan 🇧🇹 Magical and surreal as always at @sixsensesbhutan. Dreamy picnic locations, mystical musical evenings, and food that just hit the spot with a side of butter mistletoe tea." Let's take a closer look at her post.

In the first pictures, Mira flaunted a stunning glam beauty look. Her makeup featured winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and soft pink lipstick. Her luscious tresses, styled in soft curls and parted in the middle, cascaded effortlessly, completing her gorgeous look.

In the other snapshots, Mira beautifully captured the serene beauty of Bhutan, showcasing the country's peaceful landscapes and vibrant culture. One image featured a table of croissants, perfectly paired with a scenic view of a flowing river, while the other featured a group of women singing traditional songs while dressed in stunning attire. Mira also shared a close-up of fresh vegetables and fruits, offering a glimpse into Bhutan's rich, natural produce. In another snap, she captured the breathtaking beauty of a sky covered with soft, rolling clouds.

About Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput is married to Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, and the couple exchanged vows on July 7, 2015. Shahid and Mira are parents to two children: a daughter named Misha, born in 2016, and a son named Zain, who was born in 2018.