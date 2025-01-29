Shahid Kapoor is not like Jab We Met’s Aditya, complains wife Mira Rajput; actor replies ‘Be happy Kabir Singh bhi…’

Shahid Kapoor is one actor who has dabbled in almost every genre there is in Bollywood, proving his versatility at every step with a different character. May it be as a chocolate boy in his debut film Ishq Vishk (2003), as a Punjabi rockstar in Udta Punjab (2016) or as a heartbroken doctor with anger issues who spirals into self-destruction after his girlfriend gets married in Kabir Singh (2019). But one of Shahid’s most memorable roles, which made a permanent place in many hearts, was Aditya Kashyap in Imtiaz Ali’s cult classic rom com Jab We Met (2007). Well, his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor definitely agrees. Shahid Kapoor reveals what he says when Mira Rajput complains about THIS

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Deva. During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor revealed which film of his is Mira’s favourite. When asked what genre of films his wife enjoys watching Shahid in, the actor replied, “Jab We Met! Mujhe abhi bhi daant pit ti hai ‘I thought you were like Aditya, tu toh 5% bhi nahi nikla’. Maine bola ‘be happy Kabir Singh bhi main 5% nahi nikla’. It’s a fair deal.” Well, that's a relief and Shahid's Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani would definitely agree.

This isn’t the first time that Shahid brought up his iconic film Jab We Met during the promotions of Deva. Recently he made headlines when the actor claimed that his character Aditya and his lover Geet, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan, would have headed for a divorce if they were still together. Talking to Indian Express, Shahid stated, “Aditya is like, 'She is her favourite, who can ever put up with her?” This obviously broke many hearts, with several netizens lashing out at the thought of Geet and Aditya, one of the most adored onscreen pairs of all time, breaking up!

Well, up next Shahid will share the screen with Pooja Hegde in Deva. The film, which is all set to release on January 31, will see Shahid as a badass cop on a revenge spree.