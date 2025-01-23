Rasha Thadani reveals the name of her first celebrity crush and we hope Kiara Advani is listening; watch

Rasha Thadani is currently one of the most adored and talked about star kids in Tinsel Town. Last week, she followed in her star mother Raveena Tandon’s footsteps to make her debut in Bollywood as an actor. Rasha shined onscreen alongside Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, also a debutante, in Abhishek Kapoor’s period drama film Azaad. But even before her debut film released, Rasha already had a mega fan following on social media. This is because the Gen-Z crowd relates with her. Like recently, during the promotions of her film, Rasha gave an answer which many would agree with. Rasha Thadani's first celebrity has a Kiara Advani connection

In a chat with Miss Malini, while promoting Azaad, Rasha was asked who her first celebrity crush was. Rasha did not shy away from the question and gave an honest answer. She revealed, “So my first celebrity crush was Sidharth Malhotra.” Not just fans but even Aaman approved her choice, totally relating to her co-star. Aaman recalled how he loved Sidharth’s Bollywood debut film Student of the Year (2012) where he found Alia Bhatt, also a beginner at that time, ‘very cute’. Talking about his first celebrity crush, Aaman named Dia Mirza.

Sidharth Malhotra was all the rage amongst fans when he began his journey in the Hindi film industry as ‘Kukkad Kamaal Da’. For the longest time, the handsome hunk was one of the most eligible bachelors of town. That was, of course, until he found love in the beautiful Kiara Advani while shooting for their 2021 film Shershaah. The couple went on to tie the knot in a dreamy wedding in 2023. Well, we hope Kiara is listening as Rasha calls her husband Sidharth her ‘first celebrity crush’.

Coming back to Rasha’s debut— according to various reviews on social media by audiences and critics, the star kid’s performance was quite promising, with some even calling her the queen of expressions. We wish her all the best for her bright future!