Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s expressions steal the show, suggests early review of Azaad: ‘New Star born’

ByMahima Pandey
Jan 17, 2025 03:34 PM IST

According to an early review of Azaad, Rasha Thadani has made quite a mark with her debut performance and killer expressions

Every time a star kid begins their journey in the world of cinema, there’s a lot of pressure on them. Pressure to prove that they are worth this opportunity, the stress of being compared to their actor parents and the worry about audiences’ verdict. We are sure Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan experienced all these intense emotions last night, right before their debut film Azaad arrived in theatres today. Well, there is still some time for box office numbers and reviews to be out. But an early Twitter review suggests that Rasha has nothing to worry about.

Rasha Thadani makes her Bollywood debut with Azaad
Rasha Thadani makes her Bollywood debut with Azaad

The star kid has apparently blown away the audience with her unbelievable expressions! She stole the show with her debut performance. So much so that an early bird hopes Rasha gives lessons to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal, who was brutally trolled last year for giving a ‘bland’ performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar as Alamzeb. The Twitter review read, “Sharmin Segal Mehta #HeeraMandi fame actress should take acting and expression classes from #RashaThadani Omg!!! Rasha expression are mind-boggling . She is the New Star born in the orange horizon ❤️#Bollywood #Newstar #UyiAmma.”

This is no surprise, because audiences had very high expectations from Rasha which the young star has clearly met after the release of her debut film. She has been the talk of the town ever since her Bollywood debut was announced. In fact, much before she won hearts with her screen presence, Rasha had left us wanting more with her angelic voice. That’s right, the star kid is a talented singer too! Proof of the same is all over the internet. But that’s not all! Thanks to her interviews during the promotions of Azaad, many netizens already think she is one of the most down to earth star kids of the industry.

Well, we wish Rasha all the best for her future, which is looking quite bright!

