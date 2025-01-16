Rasha Thadani flaunts her singing talent in throwback video shot before Azaad; fans say ‘she clearly has spark’

2025 is going to be an exciting year for the Hindi film industry with several new faces gearing up to make their silver screen debut. Many of these fresh faces are beloved star kids, children and relatives of Bollywood actors. Two such newcomers from the list are ready to arrive in theatres tomorrow on Friday, to let the audience decide their fate. We are talking about Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan, who will make their debut with Azaad. Well, only time will tell whether they can act or not. But a throwback video of Rasha has given us proof that she’s a pretty talented singer. Rasha Thadani performing on World Music Day 2023

This video was shared by Rasha Thadani on her official social media handle back in 2023 on the occasion of World Music Day. But it has now resurfaced and is going viral on the internet. In the clip, which has successfully left fans gushing, Rasha is performing Amy Winehouse's much-loved song Valerie on stage. Her voice is soulful and the passion on her face further draws you to the star kid. Rasha looks pretty as ever in a mini black cold-shoulder dress, paired with matching ankle-high boots. Well, it’s safe to say that the internet is now in love with the star kid.

Under a Reddit thread, one social media user gushed, “she's cute. trying to channel selena gomez,” whereas another comment read, “The hate against her just because she has industry insider patents is getting really old. She clearly has spark and talent. Let’s see how she acts.” Agreeing, a social media user shared, “Whatever it is. Damnn she sings well.” This viral video has surely left audiences with very high expectations from Rasha.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is all set to release in theatres on January 17. We wish Rasha all the best!