From Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan to Rasha Thadani: 7 star kids who are all set to make their Bollywood debut in 2025

2025 has begun and with it arrives a new batch of star kids— children and relatives of popular celebrities— who are ready to begin their journey in the Hindi film industry. Some have already become fan favourites thanks to their social media presence, and surnames, but will they be able meet expectations of audiences? Well, only time will tell. For now, let’s meet the star kid batch of 2025: Shanaya Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Rasha Thadani amongst others will debut in Bollywood this year

Shanaya Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor’s cousin, Shanaya Kapoor has been ready for her Bollywood debut for several years now. Her first film Bedhadak co-starring Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya, was announced in 2022. Sadly, it was shelved. But Shanaya moved on when she bagged Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, which is a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. The film is expected to arrive in theatres this year

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Technically, Ibrahim Ali Khan already began his journey in the film industry when he worked on Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) as an assistant director. But now he is ready to walk in his father Saif Ali Khan and sister Sara Ali Khan’s footsteps to become an actor. He will be making his acting debut soon with Karan Johar’s film Sarzameen, which also stars veteran actor Kajol

Ahaan Panday

Ananya Panday’s cousin brother Ahaan Panday has been roped in for a ‘young love story’ which will be helmed by ace filmmaker Mohit Suri. Well, Ahaan already has a pretty big fan following on social media. The credit for the same goes to his viral videos from the wedding festivities of his sister and internet personality Alanna Panday. One such video that took the internet by storm featured Ahaan and Ananya dancing to the iconic Bollywood party anthem Saat Samundar Paar

Rasha Thadani

One of the most exciting debuts on this list is definitely that of Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani. The star kid will be making her acting debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Azaad, which is all set to arrive in theatres on January 17. We got a glimpse of Rasha’s screen presence in the film’s new song Uyi Amma, where she burnt the dance floor in her desi avatar, leaving fans wanting more. Audiences are eagerly looking forward to her debut this month

Aaman Devgan

Azaad will mark the debut of not one but two star kids. Rasha will be seen romancing Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s nephew Aaman Devgan in the Abhishek Kapoor directorial. According to the trailer, many of Aaman’s scenes are going to be with Ajay, who is portraying a supporting character in the film. So far, netizens are nothing but impressed because Aaman seems like a passionate young actor, eager to woo the audience

Simar Bhatia

Another star kid on this list who is blessed with a star uncle is Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia. The young beauty is all set to shine on the silver screen in a dream debut— Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film Ikkis. She will be sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, who began his journey as an actor with Zoya Akhtar’s 2023 film The Archies. The film is based on late Param Vir Chakra awardee and army officer Arun Khetarpal

Aryan Khan

Last but definitely not least is the star kid debut we all have eagerly been waiting for. After Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, his elder son Aryan Khan is ready to enter the world of cinema. Not as an actor, but as a filmmaker. After dabbling as a voice actor in films such as The Incredibles (2004) and The Lion King (2019) alongside his superstar father, Aryan is now gearing up for the release of his Netflix web series tentatively titled Stardom, which he has helmed as a writer and director. The much-anticipated series stars Mona Singh and Lakshya

After surfing through the batch of 2025, who do you have the highest expectations from this year?