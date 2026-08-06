Civic agencies have finalised a joint action plan to permanently address waterlogging at the Bajghera underpass on the Dwarka Expressway by constructing table-top barriers on approach roads and surface drains along Bajghera Road, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said on Wednesday. Joint action plan targets recurring Bajghera underpass waterlogging

The decision was taken during a coordination meeting attended by officials of GMDA, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Public Works Department (PWD) after heavy rain on Tuesday evening led to severe waterlogging and forced the closure of the underpass to traffic.

A GMDA spokesperson said responsibilities were divided among the three agencies to ensure quicker execution of the proposed works before the next spell of heavy rainfall. GMDA CEO PC Meena said NHAI will construct table tops on the approach roads to regulate the flow of stormwater towards the underpass during heavy rain. He added that the authority will also inspect the existing sump wells and pumping infrastructure and undertake repairs or upgrades wherever required to improve drainage efficiency.

Meena said PWD (Building and Roads department) has been tasked with constructing surface drains along Bajghera Road. “These drains will be connected to GMDA’s Leg-1 master drain, allowing quicker discharge of stormwater into the city’s primary drainage network and reducing the chances of water accumulation at the site,” he said in a statement.