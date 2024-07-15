‘Behen tera career bhi nahi hai’: Shanaya Kapoor trolled for arguing with security at Anant Ambani’s wedding; watch

Apart from politicians, Bollywood superstars and cricketers, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding guest list included several star kids. From Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan and Suhana to star sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with Ananya Panday, all the young celebs put their most fashionable foot forward. Well, Ananya and Suhana’s childhood bestie Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, was also there. The star kid, who was set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s indefinitely postponed film Bedhadak, is currently in the news for a viral video from the wedding of the year. Shanaya Kapoor at Anant Ambani's wedding

Yes, Shanaya’s glam desi looks from Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding bashes, Italian cruise and wedding have impressed the fashion police. But this viral video from the wedding has left several social media users irked. In this clip, Shanaya looks pretty in a white kurta with flowers in her hair as she talks to someone, who is not visible in the video. Fans believe she looks upset. Moreover, the internet user who shared the clip claimed that Shanaya was arguing with a security guard at the wedding for apparently checking her bag. Take a look:

Well, Shanaya is being brutally trolled for this viral video. Some are cracking jokes about her bag being checked. For instance, one comment read: “Arre bhaiya 2-4 gulab jamun rakh liye to isme problem kya hai”, while another netizen joked, “Shaadi se chamach plate churaati hui pakdi gayi..” Meanwhile, others are taking digs at her yet-to-begin Bollywood career. One social media user quipped, “Behen Tera toh career bhi nahin hai. You should be thankful that at least these hardworking security guys are giving you some attention”, while another wrote: “Apple doesn't fall far from the tree...Maheep's daughter after all🥲.” A third internet user opined, “Shanaya madam chill abhi debut baki hai…”

Comments by Reddit users under Shanaya's viral video

However, there were some who came out in the star kid’s support. One Reddit user shared, “Is it just me or she just looks like she’s talking to them? She’s smiling too? So this is literally a bunch of people assuming she’s yelling at them without any audio? Wow.” Another fan stated, “This is too much now! We don't know what exactly happened. We're now at a point where any bad thing happens throw it on to the celebs/rich ones! Nah nah nah! Wrong!”

Suhana began her journey in Bollywood with The Archies (2023), whereas Ananya is soaring high on her recent successes. Meanwhile, their BFF Shanaya’s decided debut film was sadly shelved. But she will soon shine onscreen in Vrushabha alongside Mohanlal. Are you eager to see Shanaya as an actor?