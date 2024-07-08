From Shanaya Kapoor to Gigi Hadid: A-listers are carrying vanity bags as handbags on the red carpet

The latest bag trend among Hollywood A-listers looks strikingly similar to the travel makeup bag you might have at home. From model Gigi Hadid to debutante Shanaya Kapoor, this vanity bag turned handbag seems to be popping up everywhere. Gigi Hadid, Shanaya Kapoor and Rihanna over the years, carrying vanity boxes as bags

Traditionally, vanity cases are designed to hold everything from makeup to perfumes to brushes, all in one convenient place. Their boxy shape and sturdy handle make them easy to carry and perfect for travel. While some modern iterations can be perceived as too literal, they appeal to the contemporary woman for several reasons: they’re compact, easy to carry, and make a bold fashion statement.

The bag in question is Loro Piana's Extra Pocket, a classic Italian accessory that's taking over social media feeds and celebrity closets. Gen Z stars of Bollywood are frequently spotted carrying it to premieres and wedding receptions.

Although the bag might look like an ordinary travel makeup bag, its price tag tells a different story. The Extra Pocket line primarily features premium calfskin leather, but there are various luxurious options available, including ostrich leather and silk. With prices ranging from $2,500 to $5,000 (approximately 2 to 4 lakhs), there's something for everyone who’s willing to splurge.

Gigi Hadid carrying Extra Pocket by Loro Piana.

Celebrities like Jenna Ortega have also been spotted carrying their vanity cases as a full-fledged bag. Ortega's Dior version was sighted at Dior Fashion Week a few months ago. The Small CD Signature Vanity Case by Dior retails for approximately $378 (around Rs. 31,500). It's significantly cheaper than the Extra because the purse is meant to be a vanity bag but was re-purposed by Ortega as a handbag.

Jenna Ortega carrying the Dior Signature Vanity Case.

Surprisingly, while this style of bag may appear new to the red carpet and runways this year, award-winning singer Rihanna has consistently favoured these mini trunks. The original trendsetter, she boasts a large collection of handbag-cum-vanity boxes from luxury brands like Louis Vuitton to Chanel.

While this recurring trend highlights Riri's prowess as a fashion icon, it also showcases the universal appeal of old-school vanity cases; a breath of fresh air in the ever-evolving world of style.

Rihanna carrying the Chanel vanity bag.

Coupled with a crossbody strap, beaded accessories or a set of trendy heavy metal keychains, it can be said that this bag represents a Gen Z inspired take on Birkin's iconic basket. The popularity of the vanity bag relies on merging the practicality of a sturdy household accessory with fresh, contemporary flair.

So whether you're heading to a glamorous event or a casual night out, if your usual handbags don’t fit the vibe, grab your vanity box and make a statement. What's your take on this— trendy, or fashion faux pas?