Influencers face backlash for attending OpenAI’s luxury trip: ‘The irony of hosting it in nature’

According to Business Insider, content creators also received OpenAI -branded merchandise, including canvas bags and jars of honey, during the all-expenses-paid trip.

The influencers attended what was dubbed “OpenAI Summer Camp”. The itinerary for the two-day trip included classes on how to use OpenAI products, farm-to-table meals, sessions with a beekeeper, wellness activities, painting workshops and more.

A number of influencers are facing the heat for attending an OpenAI-sponsored luxury trip — with critics claiming it’s an attempt at greenwashing by the AI firm. Over the weekend, the ChatGPT-maker hosted a group of influencers at Wildflower Farms, a New York resort where rooms begin at $2,000 per night.

While the trip made for some charming visuals, most of the comments under the influencers’ post were sharp.

Trip draws backlash One influencer who posted about the trip on Instagram was flooded with critical comments.

“Sick brand trip. Did they promise you access to the water supplies when we lose it,” read one comment under her video.

(Also read: From Michigan to Mumbai, communities are asking: How much water do data centres use?)

“The irony of them hosting this in nature when they are absolutely wrecking nature all over the world. Gross decision to participate,” another said.

“Go visit a community that has had to deal with the effects of data centers. Talk to the people who are suffering. Their suffering helped pay for your trip. You need to read The Lorax,” a third commenter suggested.