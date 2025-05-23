OpenAI to build world's largest data centre in Abu Dhabi | Check details

OpenAI has announced the deployment of Stargate, its AI infrastructure, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This marks the first partnership between OpenAI and a country to build sovereign AI capability. With the world’s largest data centre, this partnership will have a one-gigawatt AI computing cluster in Abu Dhabi, expected to go operational in 2026. UAE will be the first country to enable ChatGPT nationwide, giving people access to OpenAI’s technology.(Representational Image)

OpenAI stated that Stargate UAE “is a new company intending to invest USD 500 billion over the next four years for building a new OpenAI infrastructure in the United States.” They also called Stargate UAE as a reflection of the company’s long-term vision to build “frontier-scale compute capacity around the world for safe, secure, and broadly beneficial AGI.

This project has been carried out in partnership with G42, Oracle, NVIDIA, Cisco, and SoftBank. It is in line with the UAE’s earlier commitment to invest USD 1.4 trillion in the US to support job creation, drive economic growth, and help America maintain its technological leadership.

Stargate UAE has the ability to provide AI infrastructure and compute capacity within a 2,000-mile radius, reaching up to half the world's population. UAE will be the first country to enable ChatGPT nationwide, giving people access to OpenAI’s technology, the company further added. This partnership will support the UAE in leveraging OpenAI’s tools across various critical actors, including government, energy, healthcare, education, and transportation.

This deal comes after US President Donald Trump visited the Middle East last week and announced a slew of AI deals.



OpenAI to pursue projects with other countries

“In the initial phase of OpenAI for Countries, we aim to pursue 10 partnerships across key countries and regions,” OpenAI added.

Showing optimism in further pursuing the project across different countries, OpenAI said: “We've already been engaging with other countries around the world that are interested in building their own Stargates.”

Starting next week, OpenAI’s Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon will began OpenAI for countries roadshow for countries across Asia Pacific. This roadshow will be aimed at meeting governments and potential private-sector partners to discuss opportunities in delivering AI services to the people.