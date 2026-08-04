Why Bankipur bypoll loss will worry the BJP | Number Theory

At the core of the BJP’s worries will be the tension in its upper caste base

The first author of this story has built multiple original databases which show that the BJP has done much better than its competitors, especially the Congress, in giving representation to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in legislature and the executive. It is this social engineering which has allowed the BJP to surge ahead of its competitors in many states. However, Bihar is one state where the BJP has also enjoyed an overwhelming support from upper castes and maintained a quid-pro-quo of representation to preserve this deal. This is best seen in the BJP’s large advantage in share of upper caste MLAs, both historically and currently in Bihar, as was shown by the historical caste database of MLAs in Bihar. PK’s Bankipur victory over the BJP will also be seen as an upper caste challenger – PK comes from the Brahmin sub-caste – defeating the BJP in one of its biggest upper caste bastions. His victory will embolden the BJP’s upper caste supporters to argue that the party needs to do more to retain their support. Erring on the other side of the demand carries the risk of alienating the BJP’s newly developed and expanding OBC base in the state, which is exemplified in the choice of its current chief minister.