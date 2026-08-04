What happened to Jackie the bald eagle? Beloved Big Bear eagle suffers health setback as anemia worsens

Jackie, the beloved bald eagle followed by millions through the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) nest camera, has suffered a medical setback while receiving treatment for a serious illness. Her doctors said Monday that new blood tests showed her anemia had worsened. The Ojai Raptor Center, where Jackie is being treated, said her packed cell volume (PCV) has dropped to 13%. (Screenshot from Ojai Raptor Center Instagram)

The Ojai Raptor Center, where Jackie is being treated, said her packed cell volume (PCV) has dropped to 13%. The rehabilitation center said veterinarians immediately began additional advanced diagnostic testing to determine the cause of the worsening condition.

The thousands of people who frequently watch Jackie and her lifelong partner, Shadow, on the Big Bear Eagle live cam have grown concerned about Jackie's health.

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What happened to Jackie the bald eagle? According to the Ojai Raptor Center, Jackie had already been diagnosed with severe anemia accompanied by inflammation affecting her kidneys after she was brought in. Veterinarians previously performed a life-saving blood transfusion using blood donated by another female bald eagle named Spirit, a resident at CALM Zoo in Bakersfield.

Despite that intervention, Monday's bloodwork revealed that Jackie's condition had deteriorated.

"Today's bloodwork brought some difficult news," the wildlife center said in a statement. The statement further read, “Her packed cell volume (PCV) has dropped to 13%, which means her anemia has worsened since our last update.”

Veterinarians requested expedited laboratory testing while continuing intensive treatment.

The center said it does not yet have definitive answers about the underlying cause of the illness. The center stressed that they will provide updates only after obtaining meaningful medical information. “At this stage, we do not have further answers to share, but we promise to keep you informed as soon as we have meaningful new information,” they added.