Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Malaika Arora: Invest in these statement bags for all occasions

Choose a travel tote bag à la actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas to dump all those miscellaneous items while looking stylish(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Guilty of doing last-minute packing? Choose a travel tote bag à la actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas to dump all those miscellaneous items while looking stylish. From a hoodie to keep you warm while you travel, a book or accessories, this bag can pack a punch, effortlessly.

Colour pop bag

Pick an arm candy like actor Sara Ali Khan, who also chose to add a pop of colour to her white outfit(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Don’t really need a bag but want to carry just your phone and ticket? Choose an arm candy like actor Sara Ali Khan, who also chose to add a pop of colour to her white outfit. These bags pull double duty as they are functional with its double handles and zips and look stylish as well.

Contemporary cylindrical bag

Grab a cylindrical bag like actor Anushka Sharma that looks feminine, yet casual(Photo: Yogen Shah)

If you like to jet around in minimal luggage, grab a cylindrical bag like actor Anushka Sharma that looks feminine, yet casual. With a detachable strap for shoulder and cross-body style, it is the perfect bag to carry your essentials while also making a statement.

Boss business bag

Take your cues from actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for a work travel handbag option(Photo: Yogen Shah)

Whether you fly business class or not, take your cues from actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for a work travel handbag option. It will allow you to walk straight into a business meeting from the airport. Opt for subtle colours to look strictly formal.

Signature sling bag

Pick a bag like actor Malaika Arora's that will allow you to have all your essentials without you having to dig around in your big bag(Photo: Yogen Shah)

If you want to play it safe, pick a simple sling bag like actor Malaika Arora that will allow you to have all your essentials without you having to dig around in your big bag. Make sure it has double compartments to keep your items separate and has a secured closure.

Denim bag

If denim on denim is not your jam when it comes to your clothes, mix things up with a denim tote bag like actor Sophie Choudry(Photo: Yogen Shah)

If denim on denim is not your jam when it comes to your clothes, mix things up with a denim tote bag like actor Sophie Choudry. Don’t be surprised if it becomes a staple piece in your wardrobe, as it won’t go out of style or show signs of wear and tear.