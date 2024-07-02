Is Janhvi Kapoor suffering from a dry spell? Suriya’s Karna to Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan, 5 of her shelved films

Janhvi Kapoor worked exceptionally hard to play a cricketer in Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, which arrived in theatres on May 31. Her chemistry with co-star Rajkummar Rao was also quite impressive. But did you know the sports drama was Janhvi’s first and only release this year? What’s even more shocking is that the amount of shelved films in the actor’s filmography right now is more than the number of upcoming releases. See for yourself: Here's a look at Janhvi Kapoor's films with Suriya and Kartik Aaryan which were shelved amongst others

Karna

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s much-awaited pan-Indian film Karna has been shelved. The project would have seen Tamil superstar Suriya in the titular role alongside Janhvi as Draupadi. Out of the whopping budget of ₹350 crore, the team had already used ₹15 crore for pre-production

Suriya and Janhvi were roped in for Karna

Takht

In 2018, Karan Johar announced Takht leaving fans in awe of the casting coup he had pulled off with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar on board. However, the film could not go on floors on the scheduled date because of the COVID-19 lockdown. In 2021, KJo clarified that the film was delayed but assured fans that he plans to begin work on it after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). Well, it’s been three years and there is still no update on Takht, which is why movie buffs are convinced that the project has been shelved

Rambo

The Rambo remake was one of Tiger Shroff’s most-awaited films. So fans were obviously excited when reports revealed that Janhvi had been locked as the female lead. However, latest buzz suggests that this project has been shelved. The rumour mill claims that the reason behind this is Tiger’s back-to-back flops at the box office such as Heropanti 2 (2022), Ganapath (2023) and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Dostana 2

Movie buffs were over the moon with joy when Karan Johar announced Dostana 2 in 2019 with Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi and newbie Lakshya in the lead. The shoot began before the coronavirus pandemic but came to a halt due to the lockdown. Later it was revealed that Kartik walked out due to creative differences, which led to news of his infamous fallout with Karan. In the end, the project was indefinitely shelved

Spider

Just last year there was news about Janhvi joining forces with Sidharth Malhotra for a thriller backed by Dinesh Vijan, titled Spider. However, a month ago there was buzz that suggested this project was shelved due to unknown reasons. Well, there’s still hope for this one. At least till makers share confirmation about Spider’s status

While these 5 projects have been indefinitely shelved, Janhvi does have three releases that will see the light of day— KJo’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, spy thriller Ulajh and her Telugu debut Devara: Part 1 co-starring N. T. Rama Rao Jr.