Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share glowing reviews of Chandu Champion; call Kartik Aaryan ‘spectacular’

Kartik Aaryan never fails to impress the audience with his performance, may it be in a horror comedy such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) or a romantic drama like Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023). But with his latest release Chandu Champion, the actor blew us away. He didn’t just play the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympics gold medallist, but lived the character onscreen. Kartik put in a lot of hard work and it reflected in the film, which is why he is being celebrated by fans all across the nation. Well, his fellow actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal couldn’t agree more. Katrina and Vicky watch Chandu Champion

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

We are guessing the couple, who recently returned from London, watched Kartik’s film on their latest date night because they shared back-to-back reviews for Chandu Champion on their social media handles. Lauding the team, Katrina wrote: “Kabirrrrrrrr just loved the film, you are such a beautiful storyteller, you brought such a incredible inspriing story to life, was so emotional to see this story and how beautifully you have made this film.. and such a outstanding performance by @kartikaaryan and all the cast💥🤍🤍@kabirkhankk.”

Katrina and Vicky review Chandu Champion

Vicky, on the other hand, gushed, “Thoroughly enjoyed watching the Film! Incredible story telling @kabirkhankk Sir. Moves you, inspires you, entertains you! Spectacular work @kartikaaryan keep shining brother... Salute to the true champion... Murlikant Sir!!!” In the film, Kartik portrays the role of Murlikant Petkar, initially a wrestler, who dreamt of winning a gold medal in boxing at Olympics. But the army jawan’s dream shattered when he got hit by 9 bullets during a war. Chandu Champion is the real-life story of how he didn’t give up even after facing obstacles and emerged as a true champion.

Did Katrina and Vicky’s glowing reviews of Chandu Champion convince you to watch the Kartik Aaryan film this weekend?