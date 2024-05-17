5 times Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set subtle couple goals with their not-too-mushy posts

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most madly in love couples of Bollywood. But what fans love about the two is how subtle they are. They always remind us how happiness can be found in the simplest of things if you have your loved one with you. Take Vicky’s 36th birthday, for example. All day on May 16, fans eagerly waited for Katrina to drop a romantic snap of the two along with a mushy birthday wish on social media. In the end, she shared three close up images of Vicky just being himself. It was subtle, yet cute. Just Katrina and Vicky making us fall in love with their simplicity

Well, let’s celebrate their love today by revisiting 5 times the lovebirds set couple goals for fans without being over the top:

New Year 2024

Katrina and Vicky are not exactly party animals. They enjoy each other’s company and that’s exactly how they rang in the New Year. The happy couple peacefully enjoyed an evening in the desserts of Rajasthan

Picture perfect sunsets

In movies, we often see couples enjoying a sunset together. Well, Katrina and Vicky were unable to take their eyes off each other in this click, as they stood hand in hand in their balcony while the sun set behind them

Entertaining flight

In this cute video shared by Vicky, Katrina is animatedly punching the air while she watches something on the screen in front of her. She is being herself while her husband falls harder in love. In the caption, Vicky wrote: “In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming. 😘❤️😘”

Shubh Diwali

In this cute candid, Vicky and Katrina perform Lakshmi puja at their home on Diwali. They are dressed in simple white kurtas, but it’s their simplicity which warms our heart. In the caption, Vicky called Kat ‘ghar ki Lakshmi’. Awww!

Husband turns director

During promotions of her horror comedy film, Katrina transformed into Harley Quinn for a photoshoot. Even though he wasn’t a part of the project, Vicky turned director for Kat and helped her get the character right. In the caption below, Katrina shared, “Jab husband director ban gaye ……. 😘😘”

Well, cheers to a forever of their subtle but phenomenal romance!