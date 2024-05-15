Priyanka Chopra shares old photo with Katrina Kaif: ‘Don’t know who took it and when this pic was taken but…'
Priyanka Chopra treated fans with a throwback post featuring actor Katrina Kaif. The picture is from their initial days in Bollywood.
What a throwback moment! Actor Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane by sharing a throwback photograph with actor Katrina Kaif on Instagram Stories. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Woah… Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies…@katrinakaif.” (Also read" Priyanka Chopra recalls being ‘surprised’ when agents made an ask for pay parity: That doesn't happen in our industry)
Blast from the past
The picture, which is catching everyone’s attention, shows both actors ready for a dance sequence. They are dressed in shimmery outfits and beaming at the camera.
Priyanka is seen dressed in a green backless blouse, while Katrina is wearing an orange and golden sequined top which comes with tassels and beads. Both the actors look quite different from their present image.
About working together
Priyanka and Katrina were expected to collaborate for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside actor Alia Bhatt. Farhan had announced the film in 2021, making everyone excited about it.
However, since then, there has been no major update about the film, with speculation around Priyanka stepping out of the project due to date issues. The film, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, is currently delayed as the makers search for a replacement for Priyanka.
Priyanka’s work front
Priyanka recently wrapped the shoot of her Hollywood film Heads Of State, which also stars Idris Elba and John Cena. She shared the news on her Instagram, writing, “And it's a wrap. It's been a year. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday.” She further added, “It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”
Meanwhile, Katrina is yet to announce her next project. She was last seen in Merry Christmas.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.