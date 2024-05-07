 Priyanka Chopra recalls being ‘surprised’ when agents made an ask for pay parity: That doesn't happen in our industry | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra recalls being ‘surprised’ when agents made an ask for pay parity: That doesn't happen in our industry

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 07, 2024 03:58 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra said that she didn't know that she ‘had that power’ to ask for pay parity, as it was not the norm to do so in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra made a successful switch from Bollywood to Hollywood, and went on to star as a lead in the show Quantico, and in last year's Citadel. However, the actor says she did not know she had the ‘power’ to ask for pay parity in the first place. In an interview with India Today during the promotional rounds for WOMB, the actor shared how she was ‘surprised’ when her agents made the call around pay parity. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she had pay parity with her male co-star only in Citadel: 'First time I got equal pay in 22 years')

Priyanka Chopra talked about pay parity in a recent interview.
Priyanka Chopra talked about pay parity in a recent interview.

What Priyanka said

During the interview, Priyanka recalled the conversation and added, “When my agents told me that we were going to ask for pay parity, even I was surprised. I was like, 'What? No, that doesn't happen in our industry.' And they were like, 'Let's just ask the question.' So, I didn't even know that I had that power. I did not know I could aspire for more, because I was desensitised. I was told this is normal.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More details

This is not the first time that Priyanka has shed light on the topic of pay parity. "I've never had pay parity in Bollywood. I would get paid about 10% of the salary of my male co-actor. It's (the pay gap) large, substantially large. And so many women still deal with that. I'm sure I will too if I worked with a male co-actor now in Bollywood," she had said in an interview with BBC ‘100 Women’ in 2022. She also mentioned that it was in Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden, where she had pay parity with her male co-star for the first time.

Priyanka is currently shooting for Heads of State. It also features Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. She will also be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra recalls being ‘surprised’ when agents made an ask for pay parity: That doesn't happen in our industry
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On