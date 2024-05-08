 Priyanka Chopra gives Heads of State co-star Idris Elba a gift upon wrapping up shoot. See pic | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra gives Heads of State co-star Idris Elba a gift upon wrapping up shoot. See pic

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 08, 2024 09:31 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrapped up shooting for her next film Heads of State. Her co-star Idris Elba took to Instagram to thank her for a special gift.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has wrapped up filming for her upcoming Hollywood film Heads of State. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the film’s wrap, sharing a reel of pictures and videos taken during the shoot. Her co-star Idris Elba also took to his Instagram stories to thank her for a special gift. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra does squats with Malti on her shoulders, wants to be her 'safe space')

Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba co-star in Heads of Star.(Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba co-star in Heads of Star.(Instagram)

Idris thanks Priyanka

Idris took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of his gift, tagging Priyanka’s account with thank you emojis. The picture shows a gift wrapped in ivory and gold wrapping paper with an envelope addressed to him. The envelope also shows that Priyanka personally hand-wrote it for Idris, making fans curious on what’s inside the gift.

A screen grab of Idris Elba's Instagram stories.
A screen grab of Idris Elba's Instagram stories.

Priyanka wraps shoot

Priyanka shared her experience shooting for the film with her daughter Malti Marie in tow, writing, “And it’s a wrap.. it’s been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always..”

She added that shooting for the film was a ball because everyone came prepped on set, writing, “This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

About Heads of State

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Heads of State will also star John Cena, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle, Clare Foster, Katrina Durden and Aleksandr Kuznetsov. The script for the Amazon Prime film has been penned by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. It will be produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard under Safran Company. John also serves as executive producer on the project.

