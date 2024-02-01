Idris Elba returns for season 2 of Hijack: We will bring the high octane back

Idris Elba’s negotiator, Sam Nelson, will be back to possibly foil another terrorist plan because Apple TV+ announced that his web series Hijack has been picked up for a second season. After navigating a plane hijacking in season 1, released in June last year, it looks like the character will find himself in another suspenseful situation. Hijack was one of the streamer’s top shows last year. (Also Read: ‘I’m open to that character coming back,’ Idris Elba on ‘Hijack’ season 2 on Apple TV+) Idris Elba in a still from Hijack

Hijack season 2

In a press release, Idris, who also returns as the executive producer, promises that the second season will also be high on action. He says, “I was floored by the overwhelming audience response after season one. It’s top secret what new situation unfolds for Sam Nelson but I can assure you we will bring the high octane back!”

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Nothing else is known about what the sophomore season will look like, but fans are curious to know what Idris’ character Sam will have to negotiate his way out of this time around. The new season will be directed by Jim Field Smith - who helmed much of last season and is also known for Criminal and Truth Seekers.

Hijack season 2 will see the return of creators George Kay and Jim Field Smith’s company Idiotlamp Productions, apart from Idris. 60Forty Films’ Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash will also executive produce the project.

A recap of season 1

Season 1 of Hijack was a classic hijack story where terrorists take control of a plane mid-flight and the situation has to be defused on time. Idris played Sam Nelson, a business negotiator on a flight from Dubai to London when a slew of hijackers take control of the plane. He takes it upon himself to foil their plans, putting his skills to use.

The seven episodes of the show almost play out in real time. There’s also a side plot of air traffic control workers wondering why the plane has gone dark, police negotiating for the safety of the passengers and more.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place