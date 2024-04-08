 WWE WrestleMania 40 ends on high note as The Rock, John Cena, and Undertaker make epic appearance | Trending - Hindustan Times
WWE WrestleMania 40 ends on high note as The Rock, John Cena, and Undertaker make epic appearance

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 08, 2024 06:46 PM IST

The WWE match saw unexpected entries of The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker into the ring as they took Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns’ sides.

In a thrilling two-night WrestleMania 40 event held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, wrestling fans witnessed an epic showdown between Cody Rhohes, famously known as the American Nightmare, and Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Though Cody Rohes became the undisputed WWE Universal champion, his path to victory was anything but easy.

WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes after winning the match. (X/WWE)
WWE WrestleMania 40: Cody Rhodes after winning the match. (X/WWE)

Dubbed the ‘Bloodline Rules’ match, Reigns had the entire force of the Bloodline backing him up, setting the stage for a fiercely contested battle. These rules stemmed from an earlier defeat for Cody and his team partner Seth Rollins against Reigns and The Rock on the first day of the event.

As tensions escalated in the ring, Jey Uso was the first person to offer help to Codes. However, after Jey’s brother, Jimmy, entered the ring to help Roman avoid losing, Jey got out of the ring and took on his brother one-on-one.

Solo Sikoa, another member of The Bloodline, extended his support to Reigns as he hit Cody with two Samoan Spike. That’s when John Cenda made an entry, forcing Sikoa to retreat.

The situation became even more intense as wrestling legend The Rock entered the ring. He aided Reigns against Cody and Rollins and created a three vs two situation that favoured Bloodline.

But just when it seemed like all hope was lost, The Undertaker, who retired from the wrestling world, made an appearance in the ring. He took on The Rock and neutralised the situation in the ring.

Cody chased in on the opportunity and attacked Reigns, thereby securing the pinfall victory in the match.

With this win, Cody surpassed his father’s Dusty Rhodes - a WWE Hall of Famer - legacy. The post-match celebration saw Cody surrounded by several prominent wrestlers such as John Cena and Randy Ortan. His family, including his mother and wife, were also present at the event.

