The Rock embroiled in heated spat with fan ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

All eyes are on the biggest WWE event of the year, with WrestleMania 2024 fuelling robust action on the two-night weekend shift. Among other WWE superstars, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is finally coming back to the circle for the first night's main show. FILE - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his entrance at Wrestlemania XXXI, Sunday, March 29, 2015, in Santa Clara, Calif. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back to perform in one of the main events this weekend's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. (Don Feria/AP Images for WWE, File)(AP)

However, even before the match kicked off in the ring, The Rock got into an offstage controversial brawl with a fan. During the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, for which Johnson had come in to induct his grandmother Lia Maivia, he jumped into a verbal face-off against a fan in the front row.

What happened between The Rock and a fan at the WWE Hall of Fame 2024 Ceremony?

As the show came to its close on Friday, the fan incited The Rock by saying, “Cody's coming for you." He was referencing to Cody Rhodes' potential takeover at WWE WrestleMania 40. The Rock and Roman Reigns are listed to go up against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during one of the most awaited events of Saturday night.

The Final Boss supposedly lost his cool for a minute, being back around the ring and all, and verbally spat at the fan, “Watch your f***ing mouth.”

Though envisioned as an actor with a cool persona, Johnson is painted as a different dark character altogether at the WWE. The Brahma Bull has previously inducted his father, Rocky Johnson, and his grandfather, ‘High Chief’ Peter Maivia, into the WWE Hall of Fame.

When, where, and how can you watch The Rock on WWE Wrestlemania XL?

The outcome of the first one will set the conditions for the second night. The People's Champion is teaming up with Roman Reigns to meet their match in Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the WrestleMania 40 Main Card — Night One. This event will kick off on April 6 at 7 pm ET or 4 pm PT. Fans may tune in online on Peacock, as the 2024 WrestleMania is an exclusive Peacock event.

Earlier this week, The Rock appeared on Fox & Friends Weekend and expressed regret over endorsing Biden in 2020. “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” he said. “Am I going to do it again this year? That answer’s no,” concluded the WWE star.