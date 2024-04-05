Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reveals why he regrets endorsing Biden; Will he support Trump in 2024?

Regretting his 2020 decision of endorsing Joe Biden, actor and pro wrestling legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asserted that he won't repeat the same mistake in 2024. Ahead of the potential Biden and Trump rematch, the 51-year-old “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star clarified that there will be no endorsement this year. (AP)

Ahead of a potential rematch between Biden and Donald Trump, Johnson appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend”. When host Will Cain asked him if he was content with the state of America, he responded: "Well, that answer is no. Do I believe we are going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy and I believe we can get better.”

Will ‘The Rock’ endorse Trump over Biden?

The 51-year-old “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star clarified that there will be no endorsement this year. “In the spirit of that, there’s gonna be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that this level of influence,” Johnson said.

He argued that supporting any presidential candidate would create "an incredible amount of division in our country."

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” the wrestler said, adding that “Am I going to do it again this year? That answer’s no.”

He admitted that he has realised that his goal is to bring this country together, stating that “I will keep my politics to myself."

The WWE executive further said he has full faith in Americans and they will select the right candidate for the White House.

"It is between me and the ballot box. Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for. That is my president and who I will support 100%.”

In 2020 elections, Johnson backed Biden and then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and declared them the "best choice to lead our country". Moreover, in a webcam conference with Biden and the Rock, Harris described herself as a "huge fan of Fast & Furious, all of them to Jumanji."

Is The Rock planning to run for the WH?

During the interview, he mentioned "woke culture" and "cancel culture" as things that "really bug me".

Raised in California, Johnson was born to a black Canadian father and Samoan mother.

On being asked about his possible plans to run for president, Johnson said: “As of now, no." “That's not my intention, Will. I'm not a politician, and I'm not into politics. I care deeply about our country. I'm a patriot, and I believe you are too, and right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies.”