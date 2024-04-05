Donald Trump says Israel is ‘losing the PR war’ with Hamas because…

Again the former US President Donald Trump caused some ignition through his recent utterances-Israel was “losing the PR war”, denouncing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. Former US President Donald Trump criticizes Israel's media strategy. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo(REUTERS)

In an interview with The Hugh Hewitt Show, Trump expressed, “You’ve got to get it over with, and you have to get back to normalcy. And I’m not sure that I’m loving the way they’re doing it, because you’ve got to have victory. You have to have a victory, and it’s taking a long time.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Trump mentioned that Israel has successfully conducted a significant part of their operation, and they should “finish what they started” and “get it over with fast” if they do not desire to lose the wave of opinion. The Jewish state is currently depicted as evil, simply by showing a variety of pictures from Gaza, says Trump. He explained the interview he had with the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, where he had warned Israel was reaching the point that its “PR war” with Hamas needed to “finish up” and its losing its global support.

ALSO READ| Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia 2020 election subversion case

“What I said very plainly is get it over with, and let’s get back to peace and stop killing people. And that’s a very simple statement. Get it over with. They’ve got to finish what they finish. They have to get it done. Get it over with, and get it over with fast, because we have to, you have to get back to normalcy and peace,” the former President clarified.

“They’ve got to finish what they started, and they’ve got to finish it fast, and we have to get on with life,” he went on.

‘Israel is absolutely losing the PR war’: Trump

Trump attested to Israel's media strategy, with specific focus on the videos displaying buildings being pulled apart, which he believed ultimately be part of the reason why their PR challenges went along.

“And the other thing is I hate, they put out tapes all the time. Every night, they’re releasing tapes of a building falling down. They shouldn’t be releasing tapes like that. They’re doing, that’s why they’re losing the PR war.”

“They, Israel is absolutely losing the PR war,” he added.

This isn't the first time Trump has weighed in on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Following an attack by Hamas on Israel back in October, he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's intelligence services for being unprepared, calling for them to “straighten it out.”

ALSO READ| Dan Rather's scathing post against Donald Trump goes viral: ‘A vile man who attacks the…’

Trump's criticisms of Netanyahu have been ongoing since the prime minister acknowledged Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Despite his strong opinions on the matter, Trump has not provided specifics on how he would handle the Israel-Hamas conflict if reelected to the White House.