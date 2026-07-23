Sundar Pichai unveils strong Q2 results as Google pushes back against AI race concerns: ‘Exciting moment’

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai used the company's second-quarter earnings to counter growing criticism that Google is losing momentum in the artificial intelligence race. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai used the company's second-quarter earnings to counter growing criticism that Google is losing momentum in the artificial intelligence race. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo/File Photo/File Photo (REUTERS)

In the midst of intense competition from OpenAI, Anthropic, Microsoft, and up-and-coming Chinese AI firms, investors attentively observed Google's AI strategy during Alphabet's most recent earnings report.

Pichai stated that the company's investments are "redefining what's possible" across all of its companies, from Search and Google Cloud to YouTube and the Gemini AI platform, while highlighting the company's impressive financial success and quick adoption of AI.

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Pichai highlights AI-led growth across Google In a post on X after the earnings release, Pichai described the quarter as "amazing," saying AI investments are reshaping every part of Alphabet's business.

He wrote, “Alphabet revenue grew 24% YoY and Google Cloud accelerated to 82% growth.” Pichai also highlighted momentum across Google's core consumer businesses, including Search, YouTube and the Gemini app.

According to Pichai, the Gemini app has reached 950 million monthly active users. He also said Google's AI model APIs are now processing 22 billion tokens every minute, up from more than 16 billion during the previous quarter. Pichai stated that the increase was driven largely by the company's Gemini Flash models, designed for faster and lower-cost AI workloads.

He added, “We’re also seeing great adoption of Gemini Enterprise, used by 90% of the Fortune 100, as well as strong demand for our security solutions.”

He thanked employees and partners worldwide, calling it "an exciting moment" for the company.