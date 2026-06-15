Stanford students stage a walkout as Google CEO Sundar Pichai begins speech
Stanford students staged a walkout at the university’s commencement ceremony moments after Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage.
Stanford students staged a walkout at the university’s commencement ceremony moments after Google CEO Sundar Pichai took the stage. Pichai opened the university's 2026 commencement address, but faced a silent demonstration from students protesting Google's contract with the Israeli government.
Pichai did not mention AI in his keynote address — other tech leaders have drawn boos for mentioning the topic in their speeches. However, the Alphabet and Google CEO still faced protests from a section of the student body over Google’s involvement in Project Nimbus.
Stanford students walkout on Pichai
According to a New York Post report, more than 100 students left their seats at Stanford Stadium while chanting, “Free, free Palestine.”
The protest centred on Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion cloud computing and AI contract awarded to Google and Amazon by the Israeli government. Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine had announced the walkout weeks in advance, arguing that the project supports Israeli government operations amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Sundar Pichai’s commencement speech
Sundar Pichai did not centre his speech around the obvious topic of AI. Instead, he spoke about optimism.
“Choose optimism,” he told students at the graduation ceremony. “It’s easy to look at the news of the day and think that we’re living in uniquely challenging times. For me, it’s helpful to remember that each generation has faced hardship in their own way. We don’t get to choose the world we graduate into, but we do get to choose how we frame our circumstances.”
Pichai, who holds a master’s degree from Stanford, also spoke about his time at the university and having to choose corporate over academia.
Later, as he walked out from Stanford Stadium, a BBC journalist approached him and asked whether he had any reaction to the protestors. Pichai remained mum, refusing to answer the question.
“Mr Pichai, any reaction to the protestors today,” the journalist was heard asking Pichai, who turned away and ignored the question.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More