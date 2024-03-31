Easter or Transgender Day? Big row erupts over Joe Biden's decision, Trump seeks apology: Here's the big truth

US President Joe Biden has been facing criticism for proclaiming Easter Sunday as the Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, despite the fact that two days coincide this year by chance. Joe Biden-led administration also sparked outrage with their decision to ban children of the National Guard from submitting religious Easter egg designs for the 2024 “Celebrating National Guard Families” art event at the White House.(REUTERS)

The Transgender Day of Visibility is an awareness-raising event that was started in 2009 to honor the lives of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. Easter, however, occurs on a different date each year because it's based on the movement of the Earth and Moon.

Transgender Day of Visibility is a day of festivities and educational events aimed at raising awareness about transgender people.

The day was celebrated during the four years of Donald Trump's presidency. Besides 2024, the only other time when both Easter Day and Transgender Day of Visibility were observed on March 31 was in 2013 under Barack Obama administration.

Every year, Easter generally takes place between March 22 and April 25. It is observed on the first Sunday after the Spring Equinox or the full Moon.

While Easter is not an official holiday, several stores in the United States remain closed on the day. Easter commemorates the Resurrection of Jesus, which occurred three days following his crucifixion. It also marks the joyful ending of the Lenten season of fasting and penitence for many Christian churches.

Biden, in his 2024 presidential proclamation that was issued on Friday, said Transgender Day honours the “extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans.”

The proclamation stated that transgender Americans "deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves." It further said that transgender Americans "are part of the fabric of our Nation."

The US President appealed to “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

While Biden lauded his administration for expanding transgender rights, such as eliminating the ban on transgender military service, he assailed Republican-led attempts to reduce protections for trans Americans, calling them “bullying and discrimination".

The Biden administration also sparked outrage with their decision to prohibit Children of the National Guard from submitting religious Easter egg designs for the 2024 “Celebrating National Guard Families” art event. The competition is a part of the White House's Easter customs, including the yearly Easter Egg Roll. This move has caused widespread debate and discussion revolving around expression of religious freedom.

However, Children have been encouraged to personalise egg templates with pictures of themselves and their families, highlighting their special memories and hobbies.

Trump blasts Biden for linking Easter and Transgender Day, seeks apology

Hitting out at Biden, Trump's campaign said in a statement that it's "appalling and insulting" that Biden formally proclaimed Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility.

The campaign called on Biden and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Christians and Catholics across the United States.

Trump campaign's press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the Biden administration of "years-long assault on the Christian faith.”

Taking to X, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., slammed Biden and the White for betraying "the central tenet of Easter" and called the proclamation “outrageous and abhorrent.”

Responding to the criticism, White House Spokesperson Andrew Bates said the Republicans are targeting Biden as they seek "to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric."

Stressing that Biden celebrates Easter with his family and stands for upholding the dignity of every American, Bates targetted Trump, asserting that Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit. He was making an apparent reference to ex-US President's “God Bless the USA” Bibles priced at $59.99.

Biden, who has been speaking about his Catholic upbringing publicly, met with Pope Francis at the Vatican in 2021 and hailed him as a "good Catholic".

However, several conservative Christians disagree with Biden due to his political support for gay marriage and women's abortion rights.