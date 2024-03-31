Caitlyn Jenner slams Biden for proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter, but the days coincided by chance

Caitlyn Jenner is being blasted on social media for lashing out at president Joe Biden for proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter. Notably, the two days have coincided this year only by chance. While the Transgender Day of Visibility is held on March 31 annually, the date of Easter changes from year to year. Caitlyn Jenner slamed Biden for proclaiming Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter, but the days coincided by chance (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)(AP)

“I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days - a self proclaimed devout Catholic - as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’,” Jenner wrote on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘Education is the problem all the way around’

X users were quick to blast her in the comment section, calling out her ignorance and lack of knowledge. “It’s been March 31st for over a decade. Also You do know that Easter is on a different date each year…..you’ll do anything for attention,” one user said. “Easter doesn’t fall on March 31 every year. How could You NOT know that!?” one user said, while another wrote, “Don’t weaponize your own stupidity like this. March 31st is TDOV every year, and Google is free.” “Joe Biden didn't choose March 31st as Transgender Day of Visibility, it just happened to fall on Easter this year, which it has before, including when Trump was in office,” said one user.

“Caitlyn, you’re a smart woman. You know that Transgender Day of Visibility has been held on March 31st since 2009. It was held on March 31st last year but no one cared or noticed because Easter was on April 9th. It is the height of hypocrisy and unchristian behavior to claim that Biden is in any way responsible that transgender day of visibility and Easter just randomly happen to fall on the same day this year. Joe Biden will be in church, as usual, and gladly celebrating “HE is risen.” There are enough real things to gripe about. No need to make up this foolish sh**,” one user wrote. “March 31st annually is Transgender visibility day since 2021.I am glad you now know this. Easter as most Catholics and all other humans know is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon equinox. It seems education is the problem all the way around,” said one, while another wrote, “Easter falls on a different day ever year. Transgender day is always March 31st. As a practicing Catholic on my way to Easter Vigil service Caitlyn Jenner, I totally fine with this day. But do go on with your sick need for attention.”

The White House recently shared a statement to honour “the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives.”

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back,” the statement said, in part.