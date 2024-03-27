Tulsi Gabbard blasts Joe Biden, makes shocking claim about White House as she namedrops…

In a recent segment of ‘The Tucker Carlson Encounter’, the former Fox News host asked Tulsi Gabbard, ex-Democratic presidential candidate and Hawaii Representative, about the current state of leadership in the United States government. FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Fox News sent Carlson a “cease-and-desist” letter over his new Twitter series, Axios reported Monday, June 12, 2023, amid reports of contract battles between the conservative network and its former prime-time host. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)(AP)

Talking about President Joe Biden, Carlson queried, “Who is running the government at this point? It’s obviously not Joe Biden. You think Hillary Clinton?”

Gabbard weighed in, saying, "It’s not a leap of imagination to know that that’s true”. Her comment fuelled additional discussion and raised eyebrows regarding the dynamics of power within the Biden administration.

Are Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton influencing the Biden-led government?

Suggesting that even though Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton are no longer in the government, she asserted they still have a lot of influence on the decisions that are being made. The former Democratic leader further pointed out that those who are working in the Biden’s administration, are the same people who were the right hands for the Obama administration and for Hillary Clinton.

To clear her point, Gabbard recalled when Clinton's previous statement, when she said, “Oh yeah, I talk to the White House every day.”

“It is no shocker or surprise who the influences are behind the policies that are coming out of this White House that many people say is the most radical and woke White House that our country has ever seen," she added.



Netizens react to the Carlson-Gabbard exchange

The exchange between Carlson and Gabbard has prompted widespread speculation and debate about the extent of President Biden's influence and decision-making capacity. Critics have seized upon this dialogue to question the transparency and accountability of the current administration, while supporters maintain confidence in Biden's leadership.

Reacting to Gabbard's statement, one X user wrote on X that it is “not hard to believe at all”.

“It's not a leap of imagination to think that Tulsi and Tucker are doing Putin's bidding. #VoteBlue2024”,” another user added.

Tulsi Gabbard, an earlier rising star in the Democratic Party, is now a possible vice presidential candidate on Donald Trump's shortlist.