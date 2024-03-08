Who is Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan presidential candidate endorsed by PM Shehbaz Sharif?

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Asif Ali Zardari will be elected as the next president of Pakistan, asserting that the two will have a “strong coordination” to strengthen the ailing economy of the country. Addressing a dinner hosted in honour of leaders of allied parties, Sharif said that all the coalition partners would cast a vote for Zardari in the presidential election on March 9, reported local news media. Former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari (AP file)

“The coalition government secured two-thirds of the votes in the recent general elections and it would be reflected during the presidential election,” he said.

Zardari, as a joint candidate of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), is contesting the presidential election against Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai - a candidate of the Sunni Ittehad Council. Reportedly, Zardari has submitted two nomination papers for the election, one in Islamabad and the other one in Karachi.

Who is Asif Ali Zardari?