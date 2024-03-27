Donald Trump mocked over 'God Bless the USA Bible' venture; ‘He's never prayed in his life’

Donald Trump's niece Mary slammed the former US President after he called on his supporters to purchase a copy of the 'God Bless the USA Bible'. Ex-US President Donald Trump urged his supporters to buy the latest edition of the Bible published by Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood.(X)

In a video uploaded on Social Truth, Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, urged his supporters to buy the latest edition of the Bible published by Grammy-winning country singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood.

“Let's Make America Pray Again,” said the ex-US President, promoting the “God Bless the USA Bible” as his favourite book, which costs $59.99.

Trump further stated "Christianity and religion are the biggest things missing" from the United States, claiming that Americans' rights and liberties are under assault.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Mary Trump, who is known for frequently slamming her uncle, responded to his video statement, saying that he has “never prayed”. “If that were a real bible, it would burst into a ball of flame,” she added.

Ron Filipkowski slams Trump's Bible knowledge

As soon as Trump announced his Bible venture, a video montage of him talking about the holy book went viral on social media. In the video, Trump can be seen giving ambiguous replies when asked to name his favorite chapters.

Ex-federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski, who is a staunch critic of Trump, posted a video on social media, stating that it shows the "vast and extensive knowledge of the Bible."

The video highlights Trump's 2016 speech at Liberty University, where he incorrectly referred to a Bible book as "Two Corinthians" rather than Second Corinthians.

The viral clip also features a segment from a 2015 interview, in which the GOP leader was asked about his favorite Bible scripture. However, Trump refrained from answering the question, saying, “I wouldn't want to get into it because to me that's very personal.”

Trump's collaboration with Greenwood comes as he faces financial challenges amidst the presidential campaign and his ongoing legal cases.

On Monday, a New York appeals court directed him to pay $175 million within 10 days instead of $454 million in civil fraud penalty.

He has already posted a $92 million bond while appealing two defamation charges brought by former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault.

According to the website of ‘God Bless The USA Bible’, it is not political and has "nothing to do with any political campaign."